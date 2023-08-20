Arsenal FC X Adidas Clean-Cut 23/24 third kit: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Arsenal football club got its third kit for the 2023-24 season from Adidas in a green color scheme. The kit was slated to launch on August 1, however, it was released on August 18 after an unexpected delay. The new kit will be worn for the first time by the women's team on October 22 as they play against Bristol City.

During the launch, Adidas shared a short video to introduce the kit. The clip featured Arsenal soccer players including William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Leah Williamson, Declan Rice, and more, who styled the jersey with different bottoms.

The Gunners' third kit is currently available at Adidas and Arsenal Direct.

Arsenal Football Club celebrates the 1980 retro style with Adidas' third kit for the 2023-24 season

Through the launch of the third kit, Adidas displays its inclination to dominate the lifestyle and sportswear sections of the fashion industry. The German-based brand blends retro fashion and comfortable wear, taking its apparel to the next level. The new kit has several embellishments that represent the 82's jersey, which is paired with advanced technology, bringing a modern twist to the kit.

In the clip shared online, Martin Odegaard wore the jersey with gingham patterned pants and a green-hued printed hoodie, while Saliba paired the jersey with a button-up shirt and suit. Leah on the other hand styled it with shorts and a muted orange blazer.

In the press release, the apparel designer of Adidas, Inigo Turner shed light on his inspiration behind the kit and said:

"Given the depth of Arsenal's kit archive, looking to the past is always an inspiring place to start when designing something for the supporters of today. The iconic green away shirt from the 1982/83 season was a one-off and the modern-day expression of the classic blends fashion and football seamlessly."

Turner continued:

"As these worlds continue to collide, we've looked to create a kit that is first and foremost, primed for performance offering the best for the athlete, while also being an eye-catching fashion statement that supporters are proud to wear at matches and away from the stadium."

More details on Adidas X Arsenal Football Club's third kit for 23-24

The jersey is covered in mineral green and the shoulder and sleeve feature blue hues. The sleeves are designed with three stripes in mineral green and the edge has a white lining. The jersey also features a cannon embellishment in white, a reminder of the Gunners' 1982 batch. It has a crew neck collar that is buttoned up and hosts AFC lettering.

The kit consists of navy blue shorts and a pair of socks as well. It is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, which ensures players are comfortable on the field.

The Hollway-based football Club quoted on its official website:

"As these worlds continue to collide, we’ve looked to create a kit that is, first and foremost, primed for performance offering the best for the athlete, while also being an eye-catching fashion statement that supporters are proud to wear at matches and away from the stadium."

This apparel set hit Arsenal Direct on August 18 and fans can purchase the jersey for $100. The shorts are available for about $50, while the socks cost $27.