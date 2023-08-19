Bad Bunny x Adidas "Bad Bunny Day": Where to buy, price, launch date, and more details explored

The most-awaited sneaker from the Adidas and Bad Bunny collaboration has finally received a release date. After the black iteration in June, the Bad Bunny X Adidas brings the second release of the year in a green colorway.

The collaboration with the Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, began in 2022. The iteration of Adidas Response CL received a creative touch from this Grammy winner, which came in yellow and cream colorways.

Along with the triple panel on the lateral side, the green colorway will drop on the stores on August 18 with a price tag of $160. The pair will be available at Concepts, Boston on Bad Bunny Day.

The 'Bad Bunny Day' iteration from Adidas took inspiration from the historical Boston Fenway Park

Bad Bunny began singing when he joined his church choir at five. When he began composing his own music, he stored his compositions on the internet. However, the musician officially debuted in 2018 with 'X 100PRE', which ranked 11 on Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny has won Grammy three times. In 2022, he was named the highest-grossing artist for that year with $435.2 million in assets. He has also starred in Bullet Train, which gave him a chance to showcase his acting abilities.

The vocalist is also philanthropist, and this was important to Adidas. The German-based brand wanted to add that philanthropic vibe to its products, and as its per commitment, the brand distributed the sneaker to those who would most benefit from it.

The shoe is inspired by Boston's Fenway Park, which is the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball and the home of the Boston Red Sox. The Response CL, which looks like a "dad shoe", became a street staple because of its lightweight, high flexibility, and cozy experience. With a clean design, the Response CL has three narrow panels on its lateral side.

The shoe is an upgraded version of the Response Cushion and Response Control 7 sneaker line from 2003, which was slated to cater to the runner's feet. However, with their extra comfortable experience with a cushioned midsole, it became a street staple.

The shoe is infused with Adipren technology which provides support to the heel and helps it to move faster. However, the sneaker is famous for the EVA midsole, which Nike brought into the market.

EVA or Ethylene Vinyl Acetate is a foam-based material that is infused in the midsole for support in heavy running sessions. However, this colorway has blended various shades of green to symbolize the greenery of the Park.

The blending of green and gray covered the upper where the leafy green in mesh carved patchwork can be seen on the mudguard. The sap green is painted on the heel tab, forefoot, and heel counter.

The layering of grayish-green, green, and gray on the upper where the three narrow panels are etched in off-white color with black lining. The EVA cushioned midsole in cream shade got the black embeds in the block pattern on the outsole.

The 'El Ojo' logo of Bad Bunny is etched on the heel counter, and the Adidas branding is done on the tongue and the insole. The mayor of Boston declared Bad Bunny Day on August 18, and on that day, the shoe will be launched at Concepts, Boston for $160.