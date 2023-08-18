New Balance 550 x Boston College colorways: where to buy, price, release date, and other details

Another New Balance launch from the '550' library is about to land this year, and this new colorway will be dedicated to Boston College. In 2021, a collaboration occurred between Boston College and New Balance, where the Boston-based sneaker giant got the right to deliver sportswear and sneakers to their athletic team, Eagle.

This new iteration of New Balance 550 will replicate Boston College's red and golden colors. This sneaker is a part of the 10-year agreement between the college and the sneaker giant.

When the deal ensures the footwear and apparel supply for the students and athletes for the next several years, New Balance promised the college to provide internships to Boston college students and athletes.

This new colorway will hit the stores in 2023 with a price tag of $120. However, further details are yet to come.

As a part of the 10 years deal, New Balance will provide Boston's athletic team with a new sneaker colorway in the 550 model

Originally, the sneaker model was launched in 1989 to compete with Nike Dunk, but the sneaker lost its fad due to other innovations in other sneaker models. However, its rebirth happened with Aime Leon Dore, who shoveled the model from New Balance 550 sneaker memory.

The iteration for the NB550 model is a part of the deal with Boston College. However, the connection between the two started long back as the owners of NB, Jim, and Anne Davis, were college alums.

Regarding this deal in 2021, William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft commented on the Boston College website,

"This partnership will be an absolute game-changer for Boston College athletics and our student-athletes. This is not just a historic deal in terms of the financial value and amount of apparel for our department. The opportunities for our student-athletes to assist in product design and development of the footwear and apparel they will actually wear and compete in will be transformational.”

To complement the quote, the vice president of New Balance Global Team sport, Ray Hilbert, said,

“Boston College Athletics is known for its historic commitment to excellence and we look forward to working with Pat Kraft, [University President] Father Leahy and the entire Boston College team to build a strong and dynamic relationship that benefits student-athletes and our shared communities.”

Through this partnership, the Boston-based sneaker company tried to ignite its innovation to serve the field of basketball hardwood.

More Details on the New Balance 550 " Boston College" Colorway

The Boston College colorway mostly features a pristine white hue, whereas crimson red has several interruptions. The rubber outsole in grey shade clubs the midsole where a whip stitch in crimson red is visible.

The upper is made with synthetic mesh and leather combination tinted in pristine white. The lateral panels got the perforation work, whereas the mudguard and toe case continued the stitch work.

The N logo imitates Boston College's pride as the logo has been etched in a puffed-up form in a Crimson hue with a golden lining. Another co-branding can be seen on the insole and the white tongue, which has a border in crimson red.

