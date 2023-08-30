To celebrate 'D-day' with utmost comfort and happiness, most modern brides are opting for bridal flats or Mary Jane shoes. Bridal flats refer to those comfortable flat shoes aligned with nuptial fashion. To couple it with the bridal dress, the flats are adorned with laces and beads or sometimes they are kept sober with premium quality materials for minimalistic fashion lovers.

On August 19, the wedding photograph of Margaret Quelly and Jack Antonoff that featured a white Mary Jane flats and a halter-neck Chanel wedding gown became viral online. The picture showed that Mary Jane's bridal flats have made a comeback. The fad around the shoes is not a new trend as Mandy Moore tied the knot in her dark-shade bridal flats in 2018.

Modern-day brides who love comfortable fashion with minimalistic caresses opt for a pair of bridal flats as they are comfortable and take away exhaustion from the bride. Mary Jane shoes can be the best option for the wedding day, and after evaluating several Mary Jane products, here are the 5 best shoes that can be worn as bridal flats as well as daily fashion wear.

Mary Jane shoes with minimalistic approaches add extra feminity

1) Ayede Uma Flat

Uma flats from Aeyde seem a great iteration of MJ shoes as their minimalistic approach makes a dainty pair in the wardrobe. Built with Nappa leather, the shoe has a blunt edge at the front. Also, its patent leather lining provides the nostalgic touches of school days. Adopting the ballerina pattern, the shoe includes a slender belt for better adjustment.

The shoe was introduced in 2022 and is available now on the Aeyde website for $285 in various colors.

2) Rothy's Point Mary Jane

Pointy Toe flat shoe ( Image via Rothy)

The next recommendation comes from Rothy, a brand that believes in sustainability. This Pointy flat is a byproduct of re-used material as the brand claims they use 8 plastic bottles to make a pair. Stitched with classic Rothy's silhouette, this pointed flat has a wide adjustable strap.

The cream silhouette is featured in knit fabric from scrap material where the rubber outsole comes in a tanned hue. The azure touch can be seen in the insole and the ankle lining. One can easily avail the shoe from Rothy's website for $159 and two shades are available from this shoe line.

3) Tory Burch Runway Ballet

Bella Hadid wore the red-hued Tory Burch Mary Jane flat which comes in an elegant look. Based on the minimalistic trend, the flat comes in a dark red tone with a flexible black strap.

The shoe is featured in Nappa leather while its square front edge has a black elastic trim. The quintessential features emerge from the shoe's soft leather upper and shiny outsole. This extra feminine shoe is available at Tory Burch's online store for $199 in the red shade only.

4) Magaux Mary Jane

Nothing is more welcoming than a comfortable flat on a hectic wedding day and understanding the fact, Maguax brings their Mary Jane flats with padded silhouette. Keeping the retro ballerina shoe model, Magaux crafted the shoe with a pointed edge and a sleek strap.

This extra feminine-looking shoe is available in three shades where peacock hued one gets the most attraction. The suede upper has the plush padded technology inclusion with an elastic strap with leather lining. All the three shades are available for $245 at the Maguax website.

5) The Row Leather Ballet Flat

This elastic leather ballet flat comes in a clean and fluffy outlook. Purely made with soft leather the adjustable thin strap syncs with the feminine outlook. For a wedding day or a regular office look, this pair is a witty choice to stand out.

Featured in calfskin upper, the shoe has a leather sole with round edges. This pair gets two colorways - milk and black. Both pair is available for $820 at the The Row website and the pair is only in cream color.

Among several MJ iterations, these are the top 5 shoes that can be worn at the office, at a dinner party, and even at the wedding. These shoes not only provide a feminine appearance but a great comfort to the feet.