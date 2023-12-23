7 best blue Nike Air Jordan sneakers released in 2023

Probably, blue is one color that goes with every gender on every occasion, and when it comes to the blue Nike Air Jordan sneaker, the brand is filled with a lot of iterations. When it comes to the Air Jordan sneaker, the University Blue or the Chicago OG colorways come to the vision mostly, ensuring the abundance of the blue Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Jordan, one of the coveted shoes of sneakerheads, offers assortments in colorways and models and this year can be considered one of the best for the brand due to its extraordinary releases.

While the brand blurs its creative limitations and brings colorways like AJ 1 'Nexy Chapter', and AJ 13 'Playoffs', the opulence of blue was remarked a pivotal accent from the color palate.

Some of the best blue Nike Air Jordan sneakers are listed below.

The new launches of blue Nike Air Jordan sneakers play with different shades of the color

1) Air Jordan 5 “UNC”

The first blue Nike Air Jordan—a different colorway of the AJ5 model—was introduced in the spring of 2023. This distinctive pair was the brainchild of Tinker Hatfield, mirroring the American WWII fighter plane. To celebrate MJ's unmatchable form during 1989-90, the fifth iteration of the unveiled to the sneakerheads.

This particular iteration is dressed in university blue, offering a serene visual experience. Integrated with the reflexive component, this sneaker is available at the Nike store for $225.

2) Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Toe”

In July, the sneaker juggernaut unveiled another blue Nike Air Jordan Sneaker from its very nostalgic model, AJ1. To celebrate Micheal Jordan's Alma Mater, the Air Jordan 1 appeared in opulent university blue, leaving another option for the blue accent lover.

In the high-top model, the sneaker is covered in blue at the heel flap, ankle, toe section, and outsole. The usage of white and black further enhances its classic appeal, available for $180 at the store.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal Reimagined”

Another blue Nike Air Jordan sneaker was released in November, enriching the landscape of Jordan sneakers. This particular sneaker embraces suede upper, discarding the old buildup of Air Jordan 1.

Along with swoosh, the royal blue accent is used on the heel, ankle, and perforated toe section, providing an opulent allure. This royal blue Nike Air Jordan sneaker is retailed for $ 180.

4) Air Jordan 38 “Aqua”

The 38th iteration of Air Jordan is a celebratory sneaker, accentuating the impeccable footwork of the basketball legend. The Aqua colorway covers the shoe mostly in black while its vibrant blue accent on the bottom effortlessly makes an addition to the blue Air Jordan sneaker landscape.

This version is mostly appreciated for its unique technology, which adds a flexible pair to the sneaker market. The purple and yellow accent breaks the monotony, available for $200.

5) Air Jordan 5 "Navy"

The "Midnight Navy" colorway, another blue AJ sneaker, appeared in the AJ 5 iteration in November. The dark appeal of the sneaker brings the modish appeal whereas the grey sole system accentuates the duality.

Cladded in a suede upper, the sneaker has a translucent side web, enhancing breathability whereas its silver spike brings out the edgy appeal. The shoe is retailed for $210.

6) Jordan 1 Retro MCS Low

This year Jordan has unveiled seven colorways in the baseball sneaker section, offering another blue Air Jordan sneaker. This lineup was the result of his shortlived baseball career and this 'Game Royal' sneaker serves as a distinctive pair with metal cleats.

These cleats-infused sneakers are retailed for $150 at the store.

7) AJKO 1 Low

The AJKO 1, which highlights the built-up royal blue and white, is a fantastic choice as the blue Air Jordan sneaker. The canvas upper of this trainer is a feature of the low-top version. Retailing for $120, these trainers maintain the white rubber sole unit.

The journey began with the duo - Micheal Jordan and Nike in 1984, intending to cement the vibrant journey of the basketball legend. This year, the brand released an assortment of Jordan shoes where blue becomes a crucial shade. These aforementioned shoes justify the upper statement pretty well.