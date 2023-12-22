7 best low-top Nike Air Jordan sneaker releases of 2023

Just like the highly coveted high-cut Air Jordan sneakers, the low-top Nike Air Jordan series is also well-known for its vibrant colourways with the iconic swoosh logo. Nike's go-to cushioning technology further adds to the appeal.

Since the 80's 1 low collection, the low-top franchise is renowned for the versatility that comes with its sleek design, making these stylish kicks easy to pair with a wide range of ensembles.

These unique design kicks have also made their way into 2023 with a variety of innovative designs, including the 1 Low SE "Just Skate University Blue," the 1 Low Panda, and the 1 Retro Low OG SP "Travis Scott Olive", among others. Nike and Jordan's unending commitment to releasing top-notch sneakers is reflected in the designs and technology of low-top Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

This carefully curated list features the seven best low-top brands of Nike Air Jordan sneakers of 2023.

Best Low-top Nike Air Jordan sneakers to avail in 2023

1. 1 Low SE "Just Skate University Blue"

The 1 Low SE "Just Skate University Blue" (Image via StockX)

These November releases feature an upper dressed in crisp white leather material, with splashes of blue accents visible on the tongue, side, and on the lining running to the heel tab. That gives a beautiful contrast of colours, while the sail-coloured midsole and greyish outsole effortlessly complement the striking colourway of the upper.

These fashionable kicks were sold for 130 US dollars upon their release but are currently selling for 74 US dollars on StockX.

2. 1 low "Panda"

The 1 Low "Panda" (Image via StockX)

These feminine iterations of the OG 1 low sneakers are enveloped in a dichromatic color scheme of black and white that is inspired by the iconic colors of pandas. The sneakers are crafted from premium leather and smooth suede materials, constructed in an overlayed design that exudes sophistication and truly showcases the artisanal skills of the brand.

Also, these low-tops boast of Nike's sought-after cushioning technology that was incorporated into the midsole, ensuring that the foot is provided with optimum comfort, while the sturdy rubber outsole provides great traction control.

These elegant-looking sneakers were sold for a retail price of 110 US dollars upon their release but currently sell for 89 US dollars on StockX.

3. 1 Retro Low OG "Black Toe"

The 1 Retro Low OG "Black Toe" (Image via StockX)

The eye-catching design of these kicks is a fusion of classic design with a touch of modernity. The chic design features a well-crafted leather upper in black, red, and white hues, giving a trendy and endearing design.

These stylish shoes sold for a retail price of 140 US dollars upon their release in July 2023 but are currently priced at 87 US dollars on StockX.

4. 1 Retro Low OGSP "Travis Scott Olive"

The 1 Retro Low OGSP "Travis Scott Olive" (Image via StockX)

The collaboration between the American rapper Travis Scott and Air Jordan in April resulted in these fashion-forward sneakers for women. The sneakers are designed from a cowhide leather material dressed in a black hue, overlayed by a white leather fabric that runs from the toebox to the heel counter.

Also, the well-detailed branding design features an Olive green-hued embossed swoosh logo on both sides of the sneakers, alongside the brands' names embellished on the tongue and heel counter.

These aesthetically pleasing kicks are priced at 408 US dollars on StockX.

5. 1 Low "Lucky Green"

The 1 Low "Lucky Green" (Image via StockX)

From the "lucky green" series, these 2023 remakes feature a two-toned upper of black and green hues that encapsulates the quality of leather material.

To crown the overall interesting visuals of the shoes, a rubber midsole in a brilliant white hue is constructed to strike a contrast against the green-black upper and the greenish rubber outsole.

These appealing sneakers are priced at 62 US dollars on StockX.

6. 1 Low SE "Light Graphite Vivid Orange"

The 1 Low SE "Light Graphite Vivid Orange" (Image via StockX)

This highly coveted pair of shoes features a unique combo of black suede material and a brownish leather fabric carefully designed on the upper. Orange accents are integrated on the heel tab, side, and tongue, while the crisp white midsole completes the fashionable look of the sneakers.

These kicks are priced at 80 US dollars on StockX.

7. 2 Retro Low "Christmas"

The 2 Retro Low "Christmas" (Image via StockX)

These holiday-inspired sneakers, released on the 16th of December, 2023, are majorly made in a polished black fabric, with strategically embellished highlights of green and red hues on the upper and outsole. These sneakers exude the festive spirit of Christmas.

The festive-inspired kicks are priced at 98 US dollars on StockX.

Low-top Nike Air Jordan sneakers are as versatile as they are fashionable. Shop them now on available retail platforms.