9 best Christmas-themed sneakers of all time

Finding the ideal pair of Christmas-themed sneakers can indeed be a challenge, especially when it's down to the wire. Amid the hustle and bustle of decorating homes and planning festive gatherings, sneaker enthusiasts might find themselves under pressure to secure the perfect pair that resonates with the holiday spirit. Notably, numerous prominent sneaker brands have curated an array of Christmas-themed options.

Nike leads the pack in offering an extensive collection of sneakers that specifically highlight the essence of the Christmas season. The brand has garnered considerable attention with its range of sneakers specifically emphasizing the festive theme. Additionally, various other brands have also amassed a selection of sneakers tailored for this celebratory occasion, catering to the preferences of individuals seeking holiday-inspired footwear choices.

Some best Christmas-themed sneakers

1) Nike SB Dunk High “Krampus”

In 2012, Nike unveiled a Christmas-themed sneaker in collaboration with skateboard artist and author Sean Cliver. This high-top model boasts a black upper with a red furry pony on the heel, creating the lively demeanor of Krampus. The folklore of Krampus, a horned beast who punishes naughty kids, took a special appearance in this sneaker.

With the blending of black and red accents, the sneaker enhances a cool appeal while the furry interior lining provides a noir look. Featured in suede and cracked leather, this sneaker is available at eBay for $122. The price might vary due to its status.

2) Nike SB Dunk High “Ugly Sweater”

Nike has garnered several Christmas-themed sneakers and this 'Ugly Sweater' iteration is a remarkable pair from the brand. Taking inspiration from the Ugly Sweater concept, Nike and East Coast-based sneaker brand Concept unveiled the shoe in 2017.

Its multicolor upper with snowman mirrors the Christmas element pretty well and it was priced at $125 during its launch. Currently, Nike doesn't sell this but one can get it from a second-hand marketplace.

3) Nike Air Max 90 " Christmas"

In 2015, the Nike Air Max 90 unveiled an iteration in a Christmas theme, incorporating ugly sneaker appeal. The sneaker features a glittery swoosh logo, exuding the festive allure. The red and white printed upper accentuates the Christmas theme. Its retail price is $125 while the secondary marketplace is selling it at different price tags.

4) Nike Hyperposite Christmas

Originally released as the PE of Rajon Rondo, the sneaker is an element of the Hyperposite series. With the Artic Foamposite, the sneaker incorporates an Air Max sole, providing a comfy experience. At StockX, it is priced at $225.

5) Nike KD 11 'Scrooge McDuck'

The 11th iteration from Kevin Durant's lineup, this Christmas-themed sneaker features yellow and white accents. Based on the cartoon character "Scrooge McDuck", the sneaker has some graphics while it's white upper enhances flexibility. Its retail price is $150.

6) Asics Gel Lyte 3 'Snowflake'

Among the Christmas-themed sneakers, Asics contributed some models and Asics Gel Lyte's " Snowflake" is one of the best. Its red and white color blending highlights the Christmas appeal while Asics's gel technology enhances the cushi experience.

7) Nike Kobe 6 Grinch

Taking inspiration from a famous character 'The Grinch', Nike crafted a special Christmas edition from Kobe Bryant's lineup. The sneaker amalgamated the Grinch theme with the Kobe moniker 'Mamba' upper, contributing to the Christmas appeal. Released in 2020, this sneaker is retailed for $180.

8) Nike Air Tech Challenge III “Ugly Sweater”

Nike Air Tech Challenge III “Ugly Sweater” ( Image via Sneaker News)

Another iteration from Air Max 90, this sneaker was released in 2015, another Christmas-themed sneaker to cop in this year. The sneaker balances the loud depiction of Christmas with sober appeal, an addition of casual sneakers in the lifestyle section. Its retail price is $120.

9) Reebok Instapump Fury 'Grinch'

Reebok joins the Christmas-themed sneaker brands tribe, offering an iteration in Instapump Fury. The fur implementation with red layering accentuates the Christmas vibe while its sturdy sole unit enhances a comfy feeling, providing a chunky appeal. The sneaker is retailed at $200.

In addition to the previously mentioned sneaker offerings, there are notable additions to the holiday sneaker lineup. Converse, for instance, introduced a holiday-themed iteration in the Chuck 70 model, offering a festive touch to their classic design. Similarly, Puma unveiled a captivating series of sneakers in collaboration with Nickelodeon, further expanding the range of Christmas-inspired footwear options available.