Nike GT Jump 2 “Christmas” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike GT Jump 2, a cutting-edge basketball shoe, has been included in an entirely new sneaker pack, which Nike created for the holiday season named "Christmas." The "Christmas" design of the GT Jump 2 is a superbly created colorway that is dressed in the seasonally appropriate colors of red and green.

In December 2023, the Nike GT Jump 2 "Christmas" sneakers are expected to make their debut in the footwear industry. It is important to note that the Swoosh label is currently keeping the official release date of these sneakers a closed secret.

A price tag of $190 will be attached to each pair of these sneakers when they are finally released to the public. They will be made available through the offline and digital platforms of Nike, in addition to a select group of retail merchants related to Nike Basketball.

Nike GT Jump 2 “Christmas” shoes are offered with additional lace sets

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

By wearing Nike Basketball's unique Christmas-themed GT Jump 2, customers may get into the cheer of the holiday season and celebrate the season. This limited-edition shoe, which will be released in December 2023 and is an integral component of Nike's GT range, will bring an aura of holiday enchantment to your selection of footwear.

The GT Jump 2 has a comfy-designed mesh top that is based on grey, and it offers an ergonomic fit thanks to the lacing mechanism that loops through medial as well as lateral webbing loops.

When one wears these shoes, their forefoot will receive more support. For an ideal Christmas touch with reality, the snowflake decoration on the opposite side of the shoe, together with the colorful insoles and your option of red or green laces, enhances the holiday sentiments that are already there.

Both fashion and functionality were taken into consideration when designing the GT Jump 2, which has a full-blown Air Zoom Strobel section as well as two spherical Air Zoom bags located in the midsole. Due to the highly effective traction provided by the herringbone rubber outsole, individuals can maintain their balance on any surface.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The Nike GT Jump 2 "Christmas" is a combination of festive beauty and athletic skill, and it is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season.

The description of the Nike GT Jump 2 model on Nike's website mentions,

“The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level. By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible.”

Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase the Nike GT Jump 2 "Christmas" sneakers, which are scheduled to become available soon. It is strongly recommended that individuals who are extremely interested in adding them to their collection of footwear keep a careful eye on the SNKRS app as well as the Nike website.

In addition to the "Christmas" hue that has been announced for the Nike GT Jump 2, the Nike company will also introduce holiday-themed colorways for the GT Hustle 2 and GT Cut 2 sneaker designs. These are the other two models that are part of Nike's Greater Than Basketball sneaker line.

The price of both of these shoes will be $170 on the market. Additionally, these sneakers will be made available for purchase through their official website and physical locations of Nike, in addition to other stores affiliated with Nike Basketball.