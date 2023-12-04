Nike Full Force Low “Pittsburgh” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is paying equal attention to some of its underrepresented sneaker models while preparing for the coming year, and the Nike Full Force Low is one such silhouette. Most recently, the stated shoe design surfaced in the “Pittsburgh” ensemble decked in a themed white-and-yellow scheme.

The Nike Full Force Low “Pittsburgh” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by House of Heat. Note that the official release date is currently under covers.

These sneakers will be sold via the online and physical sites for Nike alongside a slew of its connected sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $95 per pair.

Nike Full Force Low “Pittsburgh” shoes are marked with bright yellow accents all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The most recent hue of the Nike Full Force Low is an appropriate ode to the city of Pittsburgh's strong athletic past, and it is a shade that is popular with admirers of Pittsburgh's renowned sports teams. No matter if you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Pittsburgh Penguins, the footwear captures the essence as well as splendor of Pittsburgh's most cherished clubs.

A pure white leather top serves as the foundation for the Full Force Low "Pittsburgh" layout. This upper provides a clean as well as traditional background for the more flamboyant embellishments that are displayed in subsequent designs. The vibrant color scheme of the sneaker was conceived with the classic black and gold color combination of Pittsburgh's sports teams in mind.

The collar section, tongue flap, midfoot Swoosh, and outsole are all adorned with brilliant golden-yellow shades, which provide a visual representation of the fervor and enthusiasm of the city's supporters.

On the other hand, the distinction looks appealing and classy thanks to the black accents that are around the ankle as well as the heel which accompany the stitched design.

Take a closer look at the tongue and heels (Image via Nike)

There is a sail-colored sole unit hidden behind this eye-catching top which is an understated homage to the elegance of earlier times. A layer of retro appeal is added by this decision which also provides a hint of subtle refinement to balance out the vibrant outer.

The Full Force Low from Nike The "Pittsburgh" shoe is more than simply footwear; it is an embodiment of the proud tradition of sportsmanship that the city of Pittsburgh possesses. This is a shoe that symbolizes the spirit of solidarity and passion that sports provide to the people of the Steel City and it is a sneaker that connects with its soul.

Nike's primary site underlines the design inspiration and other elements of the Nike Full Force Low model in the following manner:

“A new shoe with old-school appeal—your retro dreams just came true. This pared-back design references the classic AF1, then leans into '80s style with throwback stitching and varsity-inspired colors. Not everything has to be a throwback, though—modern comfort and durability make them easy to wear anytime, anywhere. Time to throw them on and go full force.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Full Force Low “Pittsburgh” sneakers that will be available in the coming weeks. Those absolutely interested in fetching a pair for their footwear collection should keep an eye on Nike’s official web page and SNKRS app for timely updates on their arrival.