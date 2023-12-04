Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex “Lucky Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is continuing to diversify its product line with the release of a new Nike Air Max 90 model in a color palette that appears better suited to severe weather. This most recent colorway is made of weatherproof Gore-Tex fabric, and will be wrapped up in a Summit White/Cool Grey-Lucky Green palette.

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex “Lucky Green” sneakers are expected to release in the coming weeks of 2024, according to Sole Retriever and other sources. The brand is currently keeping the exact drop date of the most recent colorway under wraps.

Individuals who are interested in purchasing these pairs of sneakers can do so by visiting Nike's online and physical locations, using the SNKRS app, and purchasing them from a variety of other retail shops that are connected to Nike. The smeakers will have a price tag of $160.

Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex “Lucky Green” sneakers are combined with contrasting Summit White hues

A look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Featuring the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex, one can take their winter repertoire to the next level. In the event that you are forced to contend with severe snowstorms, this classic model will ensure that your feet remain dry throughout the frigid conditions.

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for the creation of the Nike Air Max 90, which has endured the test of time by incorporating a variety of substances, including regular leather, suede, faux fur, and 3M, among others. The fact that the AM 90 has been updated with Gore-Tex is therefore not surprising.

In addition to the Bright Crimson and Dark Smoke Grey Black designs that are currently in the works, Nike Inc. has also introduced a new pair of shoes called Lucky Green as part of their Spring 2024 collection.

The Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex Lucky Green features a top layer that is constructed out of leather as well as mesh and features a white and light grey color scheme. Lucky Green, on the other hand, will steal the spotlight.

The Gore-Tex marking that is stitched on the tongue flap, the back heel tab, and the badge that is on the black leather mudguard are all highlighted by this vibrant hue at the bottom of the plastic eyelet.

Furthermore, the top eyelet, the insoles, and the Nike Air logo on the rear heel are all covered in additional black design. The side Swoosh emblem was offered a cool gray tint for an extra dash of spice.

Keep in mind that these Air Max 90s are entirely water-resistant thanks to the Gore-Tex material that covers the upper and outsole.

A sturdy black rubber outer sole unit sporting a green tip is placed on top of a white midsole. It has a green coating surrounding the apparent Max Air block in the heel.

Take a closer look at the weatherproof effect of Gore-Tex material (Image via Nike)

Swoosh outlines the inspiration and origins of the Air Max 90 sneaker model:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

Stay tuned for the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-tex "Lucky Green" sneakers, which have just come to light. By subscribing to Swoosh's site or using the brand's SNKRS app, you can receive regular notifications regarding the official release details.