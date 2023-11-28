Nike Air Max 90 Platform "Pale Vanilla" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Max’s design team is getting ready for the release of another novel and hefty variation of the Nike Air Max 90 silhouette. The newly crafted version of the stated model is aptly dubbed "the Air Max 90 Platform" because of its chunky wedged sole units underneath. This model will be dressed in a “Pale Vanilla” ensemble for its upcoming launch.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike Air Max 90 Platform "Pale Vanilla" shoes are expected to make their debut in the sneaker market in the next few weeks. The Swoosh brand has not disclosed the specific date that they will be released.

These sneakers will be sold through Nike's online and physical retail locations, as well as through the SNKRS app and any other affiliated retail vendors that carry Nike products.

Nike Air Max 90 Platform "Pale Vanilla" shoes feature chunky sole units

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Platform sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's Air Max series has continued to be popular among fans of sneakers for well over three decades, owing to expertly produced new releases of original models and the appearances of current alterations. This popularity has been demonstrated by the latest Futura tooling.

In recent years, Nike gave the Air Max 90 a makeover that doesn't happen very often, and the new version features stacked Air units in the shoe's heel.

The platformed design has now extended to a seasonal-fitting makeup that is grounded in harmonic neutral hues. The silhouette features a subtle "Sail" finish that begins with the textile foundation and continues onto the overarching lace loops, leather overlays, and tongue flap design, respectively.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these Pale Vanilla sneakers (Image via Nike)

In addition to the suede tan mudguard and heel tab, the top features "Pale Vanilla"-colored sections, which lend a multilayered air of ambiguity to the design. Under one's feet, the thick sole unit is cast in a colorless complement to the upper's lighter color scheme, and a classic gum tread gives a streetwear element to the pair of shoes.

The groundbreaking Air Max 90 model was the springboard for the creation of the Nike Air Max 90 Platform model, which came into existence after its debut. In light of this, the development and progression of the original AM90 silhouette is highlighted on the website of the company in the following manner:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement.

"With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 90 Platform "Pale Vanilla" shoes that will be available for purchase in the weeks to come. If any of the readers are interested in purchasing these sneakers, they can do so by registering on the Swoosh brand's official website or by downloading the SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the launch of the aforementioned shoes.