Nike Air Max 1 “Obsidian Royal” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 catalog will introduce yet another brilliantly crafted colorway, which will be stylishly dressed in an "Obsidian Royal" ensemble. This newly emerged iteration will be clothed in a Summit White/Obsidian-Photon Dust-Hyper Royal-Green Strike scheme.

During the spring of 2024, the Nike Air Max 1 “Obsidian Royal” colorway is expected to enter the sneaker market, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. It’s important to know that the official launch date is currently kept under wraps by Nike.

These sneakers will be available solely in grade school sizing through Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a number of its affiliated retail networks. They will be labeled with a retail price of $105.

Nike Air Max 1 “Obsidian Royal” shoes are accented with touches of Green Strike all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is no stranger to producing dazzling shoes for people of all ages, and again this time, the company went one step further and designed something that has been tailored for children. They will be releasing the Nike Air Max 1 "Obsidian Royal" shoe in the coming year.

Unlike earlier GS variations, such as the Nike Air Max 1 "White Stardust" and the Nike Air Max 1 "Sport Red," this new edition has darker colors. The footwear will be popular with children because it has a clean and playful design that complements their regular attire.

The mudguard of this Air Max 1 is constructed out of royal blue and obsidian leather, plus the Swoosh is placed on the outer edges. Nike did an excellent job of combining different types of materials. The remaining portion of the top boasts a photon dust suede along with white mesh.

Lastly, but certainly not least, the readily apparent Air component in the midsole as well as the top eyelets come in green strike, which causes fans to look down and immediately feel envious.

Take a closer look at the heels and uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label sheds light on the origins of the Air Max 1 model in the following words:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

In the coming weeks of the following year, sneakerheads may look forward to the new Nike Air Max 1 "Obsidian Royal" that will be released.

Individuals who are interested in the release should sign up for the Nike portal or use their SNKRS app in order to receive regular updates on the specifics of the release as they become accessible.

Over the next few months, Swoosh will release a plethora of additional Nike Air Max 1 versions, including the aforementioned "Obsidian Royal" version. Among the many variations are "Black Bordeaux," "Dark Stucco Black," "Pink Rise," and a few restocks like the "Powerwall BRS" set. Collaborations with popular brands like Jacquemus and Patta are also rumored to be released in 2024.