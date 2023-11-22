Nike Air Max 1 "Hemp Tan" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 catalog is getting ready to welcome another minimally crafted colorway, nicely decked in a “Hemp Tan” ensemble. As per House of Heat, the Nike Air Max 1 "Hemp Tan" sneakers are projected to make waves on the footwear scene in the coming weeks. It is important to note that the definite launch date is being kept under wraps at the present time.

These sneakers will be released with a price tag of $100 apiece attached to each pair. They will also be available in Nike retail stores, the SNKRS app, and many other linked retail establishments, in addition to being sold online.

Nike Air Max 1 "Hemp Tan" sneakers are complimented with speckled sole units

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Nike has just released an updated shade of the Air Max 1 sneaker that perfectly captures the spirit of fall, just as the leaves have begun changing colors and the air is getting crisper.

The shoe has a top made of hemp mesh in a crisp white tone that serves as a blank canvas against which the more vibrant autumnal hues can be displayed. The beige elements provide a delicate contrast, whereas the thick-cut tan nubuck mudguards reinforce the layout with their unmistakably autumnal color combination.

These components come together to provide a beautiful medley of earthy tones that conjure images of autumn leaves and the vast outdoors.

The pitch-dark chocolate swoosh, which is both beautiful to look at and satisfying to touch, features a remarkable distinction in terms of its color and texture. These checks have a beige-colored thread tacking them on, which lends an air of handiwork and attention to detail that contributes to the overall improvement in appearance.

Here's another look at the lateral sides (Image via JD Sports UK)

The footwear has a midsole speckled with different colors, giving it the appearance of a worn-down trail through the woods in keeping with the outdoor-themed aesthetic. The pattern is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit in a dark brown color underneath.

The classic Nike Air Max 1 was the shoe that started it all for the Air Max series. The following is a statement made by Swoosh to highlight the model's heritage:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Fashionistas may have more to look forward to in terms of details regarding the new Nike Air Max 1 "Hemp Tan" over the course of the coming weeks. Those interested in the release should sign up on the Nike portal or utilize their SNKRS app to receive regular updates on the specifics of the release as they become available.

In addition to the abovementioned “Hemp Tan” rendition, the Swoosh label has planned numerous other Nike Air Max 1 iterations for the coming months. Variations such as “Pink Rise,” “Black Bordeaux,” “Thunder Blue,” and “Dark Stucco Black” are just a few to name, alongside some restocks, including the “Powerwall BRS” ensemble.