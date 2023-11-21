Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s strong and highly-coveted collaborative partner, Undefeated, has once again teamed up with the shoe company to offer its Nike Air Terra Humara sneaker model a fresh makeover. The duo has come up with two iterations of the stated silhouette.

One of these limited-edition pairs features an eye-catching color scheme that combines "Black/Coconut Milk," whereas the other colorway flaunts a "Brown" composition for its upper.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara Pack will be available for purchase in December 2023. Both colorways are expected to be offered through Undefeated and Nike SNKRS, along with a couple of their associated sellers. The item is offered in sizes specific to men, and the suggested retail price is $170 per pair.

Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara Pack offers two interesting colorways

Take a closer look at the black colorway of the Nike Air Terra Humara shoe (Image via Nike)

The Undefeated and Nike partnerships that have been taking place over the course of the former’s history have never failed to send shockwaves across the sneaker subculture.

They recently collaborated with Converse, the business that falls under the huge Nike umbrella, to give the Converse Weapon model an entirely fresh start in existence, therefore reasserting their dominance in the sneaker industry.

Undefeated recently launched an East Coast boutique in New York City, and employees were seen wearing the upcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara. The rumors are true, and the anticipation is palpable.

Expand Tweet

Undefeated's version of the Air Terra Humara will be available in two different hues. At the new site, numerous staff could be seen walking around with "Black Coconut Milk" on their feet. The "Brown" colorway is the second one available.

Suede, rubber, leather, and corduroy come in tandem to form an interesting upper in both iterations of the shoe, which showcases a complex play between the components described above. Midfoot as well as toe 3M reflective accents have been carefully placed to complete the outer layer of these shoes.

The collar is a standout piece because it features branding from both "UNDFTD" and Nike. A prominent "PLAY" emblem and a blue tag on the Swoosh add a splash of color to the otherwise understated design. The rubber sole, which is beautifully speckled in a striking hue and contrasted with a neutral backdrop, serves as the collection's foundational piece.

Here's a detailed look at the brown variation of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Air Terra Humara was created in 1997 as a sneaker replacement for use in the great outdoors. However, it has gradually evolved into a stylish option for regular use since then. This renowned shoe, which has been given a creative twist by Undefeated, is sure to maintain its popularity among celebrities and other sneakerheads.

Be on the lookout for the Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara sneaker set, which is expected to go on sale sometime in the month of December this year.

Fans of Nike sneakers as well as anyone who could be interested in acquiring them are strongly encouraged to remain connected to the Nike homepage or download the SNKRS app in order to receive regular updates on the arrival of the shoes.