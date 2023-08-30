Undefeated x Converse Weapon "White Chive" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The imaginative partnership between Converse and Undefeated has just introduced a limited-edition iteration of the Converse Weapon. The revival of the renowned Converse Weapon in 2023 may be attributed to the first contribution made by Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design. The popularity of the shoe has seen an upward trend following Converse's collaboration with the LA-based sneaker label, Undefeated. It resulted in the creation of a 'White Chive' rendition of the Converse Weapon.

The Undefeated x Converse Weapon White Chive will be released on Nike's SNKRS app, Converse's website and select retailers on September 14, 2023. The sneaker is available in sizes specific to men, and the suggested retail price is $140 USD.

It is worth noting that the collaboration is releasing another colorway, but the date of its release and other details have yet to be confirmed.

Undefeated x Converse Weapon "White Chive" shoes are topped with matching lace sets

Expand Tweet

The Undefeated x Converse Weapon "White Chive" has a vintage white leather construction and takes design cues from a previous debut at Paris Fashion Week. From the perforated upper to the quarter panels and from the toe tip to the heel caps, the sneaker is donned in a pristine white hue.

However, the base layer flaunts contrasting olive-green tones that are visible via cutouts of the Converse emblem on the midfoot. The way these elements are placed is what makes the silhouette a unique one. The collar is completely covered in the same green and jumps off the page as an authoritative choice.

The sneaker is covered with multiple impressions of Undefeated including the Y-strap marking on the outer sole to the rebellious "Play Dirty" phrase on the medial side. The distinctive 5-strike emblem of Undefeated graces both the tongue tag and the heel tab of these sneakers.

On the other side of the tongue tag, the "Play Dirty" phrase is repeated and adds to the narrative by expanding upon it. The design is finished off with a sturdy black rubber outsole that is precisely aligned with a cream-colored rubber midsole that has the Converse trademark imprinted in olive green on it.

For the uninitiated, the Converse Weapon made its debut on a basketball court for the first time in 1986. Almost immediately after that, the shoe became popular among athletes and fans. Converse has a long tradition of being involved in sports, musical genres, and artistic endeavors.

Converse and Undefeated have jointly worked on a variety of sneakers throughout the years, beginning in 2008. Their initial collaboration was a limited-edition unit of the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star in a black and white palette with Undefeated's iconic five-strike logo on the heel. The shoes were a big hit, and they opened the door to future collaborations between the two enterprises.

Expand Tweet

In the years afterward, Converse and Undefeated have developed a range of shoes, including the Chuck Taylor All Star, the One Star, and the Weapon. They have also worked on clothes and accessories. Their collaborations are usually enthusiastically anticipated and typically sell out in no time.

The legendary Converse Weapon silhouette from 1986 was brought back with a bang earlier this year. It is now getting ready to make its debut in the 80s hoops footwear market.

As mentioned earlier, the collaborative shoe of Undefeated and Converse in the "Chive Green" colorway will be released on September 14, 2023, for $140.