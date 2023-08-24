BoTT x Converse Skateboarding Pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Tokyo-based fashion label, Birth of the Teenager (BoTT), has once again joined forces with the Nike-owned Converse label for their fresh skateboarding sneaker pack. The all-new BoTT x Converse Skateboarding Pack is set to enter the sneaker market on August 25, 2023.

These shoes will be available for purchase at BoTT, Converse, along with additional select retailers both online and in-store.

This pack comprises of two stylish sneaker designs in men's sizes, namely the Proride SK Ox+ and the Deckstar Elite SK+. While the retail price for the former is set at $135 (or ¥19,800), it is $180 (or ¥26,400) for the latter.

BoTT x Converse Skateboarding Pack offers fresh colorways of Proride SK Ox+ and Deckstar Elite shoes

Birth of The Teenager (BoTT) was established in 2019 by the artist Teito. The Tokyo-based designer has seen his label explode in popularity in just a few short years. This can be attributed to the brand's forward-thinking designs as well as its notable partnerships with industry giants such as Reebok and Converse.

Aiming to capitalize on this wave of success, BoTT has collaborated with Converse Skateboarding to reimagine two of the brand's most iconic styles. As the outcome of their joint project, they updated traditional designs.

The Deckstar Elite SK+, the first shoe in the pack, pays homage to the traditional boat shoe style. The upper is crafted from high-quality black leather, which effortlessly conveys an air of refinement. Contrasting the design's predominance of black are eyestays in a metallic silver finish that complement each other. The marking for Converse is debossed on the side panels for further detailing.

The shoe is adorned with the BoTT logo, along with a subtle tag placed on the back of the heel to complete the look. The whole upper body sits atop a sturdy black rubber midsole glued to the robust outer sole unit.

Following on from the understated sophistication of the Deckstar, the Proride SK Ox+ captivates with the energizing effect of its ice-blue suede texture. Graphics of dark blue stars are sprinkled randomly throughout the structure's layout, lending a jovial air to an otherwise calm and collected tone.

The tonal laces mix in well with the top and the BoTT emblem is placed in the same position on the heel as it is on the other shoe. The outer sole unit and midsole are seamlessly bonded together using rubber of the same color, creating a visually appealing contrast in the sneaker's appearance.

The description of the Deckstar skate shoe on the BoTT official site reads:

“A model updated to skate specifications with the Deckstar Elite archive motif. The upper has a soft and glossy black design with a chic impression. Uses a cotton round cord that gives the impression of leather shoes.”

It continues:

“As with the 23SS, a spare round strap with a pattern similar to that of hiking shoes is included. Comes with a BoTT logo piss name on the outside waist. The point is the brand color navy casually placed on the outsole. Mousse leather is used, and the gunmetal grommets make it look like a leather shoe.”

Readers are advised to set their reminders for the soon-to-be-released BoTT x Converse sneaker pack. They can sign up on the partnering brands' official pages for quick alerts.