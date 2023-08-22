JJJJound x Reebok Club C shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

JJJJound, a Canadian design firm, has collaborated with Reebok on a new piece. Justin Saunders's JJJJound is noted for its rigorous attention to quality and simplistic style. The current collaboration with Reebok promises an original take on the shoe company's famous Club C shape. The straightforward nature of the Saunders' fashion label is brought to light by the most recent shoe release, which is dressed in an all-black costume.

The duo's joint release is scheduled for August 24, 2023, via the JJJJound's online locations. Following this, a wider release will happen on August 30, 2023, via Reebok's online and offline sites, alongside its partnering retail locations. These sneakers will be sold for $150 in men's sizes.

JJJJound x Reebok Club C shoes will be covered in all-black ensemble

JJJJound is a design company conceptualized by Justin R. Saunders. 2006 marked the beginning of operations for Saunders' design space, which later grew into an integrated clothing company. Since the brand's inception, Saunders has used a variety of strategies in an effort to inspire others. This includes the planning and building of expansive physical facilities as well as the creation of long-lasting and high-quality products.

The design label has done business with a number of well-known companies in the past, including ASICS, Puma, New Balance, and Vans. These collaborations have contributed to the company's reputation as a design innovator, particularly in the shoe industry.

The brand chas ollaborated with Reebok to produce the most recent joint sneaker design of 2023. The famous Club C silhouette has been reimagined thanks to the efforts of the partnership.

JJJJound has a clear preference for modest, understated offerings, which is evident in all the company's partnership efforts. Few of the Montreal-based design studio's partners are as open to this approach as Reebok, which gives Justin Saunders and his team a lot of creative flexibility.

JJJJound and Reebok have revived their collaboration just in time for autumn, this time focusing on the famous Club C. However, unlike their last experience with the tennis classic, the subsequent release is significantly simpler, with merely "JJJJound" marking along the side and luxury, nubuck design.

Instead of the white and olive coloring of its predecessor, the current pair goes all-black, referencing the monochrome outfit popular in the fields of design and art.

Ever since its inception, the American activewear company has matured into a significant player in the athletic wear market thanks to its popular sneaker styles and premium clothing items. It created the Ex-Gym Hi sneaker model, the first gym shoe, and subsequently the InstaPump and Club C styles followed.

Club C has been the setting of several successful musical partnerships over the course of its history. The silhouette was released in 2022 in a variety of exciting new iterations that were co-designed by partners such as Victoria Beckham, DC Comics, Cardi B, and Netflix's Money Heist, amongst others. Other well-known brands like Patta, Palace Skateboards, SNEEZE Magazine, and BEAMS reimagined the silhouette earlier in 2023.

Set your reminders for the upcoming collab launch in the next few days, if you wish to add an all-black low-top shoe to your collection.