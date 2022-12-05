Where to buy the Cardi B x Reebok final collab? Price, release date, and more explored

Cardi B is at the end of her series of collaborations with Reebok, a sportswear company based in Boston, Massachusetts. As the second installment of the "Let Me Be...Next Level Energy" collection, the dynamic duo has created a clothing and shoe collection called "Let Me Be...Next Level Energy."

The duo released the first part of the collection in a vibrant color palette on October 14, 2022. The second part of the collection was released on December 1, 2022, on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers. The collection is inspired by Cardi B's energetic personality and features a vibrant color palette to reflect the same.

More about the newly launched Cardi B x Reebok ‘Let Me Be...Next Level Energy’ part 2 collection

Newly launched Cardi B x Reebok ‘Let Me Be...Next Level Energy’ part 2 collection featuring footwear and apparel choices (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bolton, United Kingdom-founded label Reebok took to its official website to announce the final collaboration with American rapper and pop star Cardi B on December 1, 2022.

The collection concludes a multi-year collaboration between Reebok and Cardi B. In a press release about the collection, Todd Krinsky, CEO of the Bolton-based label, stated:

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand."

Todd further commented on their collaborative history with Cardi B. He added:

"Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.”

The final collection will feature Club C Cardi V2 sneakers in an expanded color palette to reflect the energizing and most vibrant crystals on Earth. A variety of materials and textures on the sneakers bring these crystals to life.

Club C Cardi V2 is one of the more exaggerated and asymmetrical models of the original Club C Cardi shoes. The collection features five new colorways of the silhouette, i.e., 'Blue Slate,' 'Core Black,' 'Mars Red,' 'Emerald,' and 'Modern Beige.' Except for the Emerald, each of the four silhouettes will cost $120.

The Emerald colorway costs $150. Cardi B commented on her expectations for the final collaboration in the official press release, saying:

"For my final collection with Reebok I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them."

Aside from sneakers, part two of the capsule will include Cardi Slides, which will retail for $75 each. The silhouette, which will be released in "Core Black," "Mars Red," and "Blue Slate," is a tribute to Cardi's fondness for the slides' footwear.

The collection will also feature multiple apparel pieces including a bodysuit, woven jacket, woven pants, and mesh jumpsuit.

Beginning December 1, 2022, the entire collection will be available on the official e-commerce sites of Reebok and Foot Locker.

Poll : 0 votes