Nike Air Max 1 Crepe Soft Grey shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

Another subdued colorway of the Nike Air Max 1, dressed in "Crepe Soft Grey" ensemble, has been restocked by the Swoosh label, in addition to the “Dia De Los Muertos” colorway that will reappear next week. This “Crepe Soft Grey” rendition of the model is decked in a Soft Grey/Neutral Grey-Thunder Grey-Coconut Milk-Gum Yellow palette.

On February 24, 2023, the Nike Air Max 1 “Crepe Soft Grey” was initially made available to the public. A restock of men's sizes happened recently on December 1, 2023. The men’s sizes of these sneakers are priced at $160, and they are being offered for purchase at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select online and in-store stockists, following the launch.

Nike Air Max 1 "Crepe Soft Grey" sneakers are complete with gum yellow sole units

Here's a detailed look at the Crepe Soft Grey colorway (Image via Nike)

There is a significant possibility that if you were to ask any sneakerhead about the most recognized Air Max shape, they would mention the Air Max 1. The renowned sneaker creator Tinker Hatfield drew inspiration for this style from his previous work as a designer.

He also incorporated components from his previous experience in the model. Given that the Air Max 1 has mostly not altered much since its 1987 debut, this strategy has worked out admirably. Everyone in the sneaker community has seen the Nike Air Max 1 "Crepe Soft Grey" colorway, so it looks like an extremely significant restock.

This Air Max 1 gets its exquisite appearance and texture from the use of thunder grey suede that is layered all over it. The sole of the shoe is a soft grey canvas. This buttery fabric stretches to the lacing mechanism as well as the heel, and similar laces are utilized to bind everything in tandem.

When discussing this sneaker, it is impossible to avoid mentioning the midsole. The laterals as well as medials feature a Swoosh made of crushed leather in a neutral gray color, which contributes to the overall premium appearance of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

At first glance, the sole unit appears to be a typical Air product. However, upon closer inspection, it is actually revealed to be constructed with an original Gum Yellow rubber outer sole unit.

Although this particular shape from the 1980s has been recreated in the past, this particular iteration is, without a doubt, probably the most brilliant rendition to date. It flawlessly combines casual and professional looks into a single shoe.

The original Air Max 1 served as the inspiration for the entire Air Max line. Swoosh has issued the following statement in an effort to draw attention to the model's roots:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Sneakerheads may have more information about the upcoming Air Max 1 "Crepe Soft Grey" in the weeks to come. Those who are interested in the release can sign up for updates on the Nike portal or use the SNKRS app. They will be notified when more details are available.