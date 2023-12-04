Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Gold/Soft Yellow" shoes: Everything we know so far

There is a lot of innovation in the new Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker design when it comes to fabrics and combinations of colors. With the upcoming iteration, the "University Gold/Soft Yellow" color scheme is the Swoosh label's way of updating the timeless model for the fall season.

According to the House of Heat, rumors about that the "University Gold/Soft Yellow" variation of the Nike Air Force 1 Low style being made available for purchase at some point in the coming weeks have been circulating in the market. In the present moment, there is no information available concerning the particular day on which the launch will take place.

Additionally, these sneakers will be sold on the official Nike site as well as the websites of a number of other online retailers that are affiliated with Nike.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Gold/Soft Yellow" shoes embraces a seasonal makeover

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

With the "University Gold/Soft Yellow" colorway, Nike's distinctive Air Force 1 Low receives a seasonal redesign. This palette is reminiscent of a similar Nike Dunk Low edition.

The visual appeal of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is an exact replica of the Dunk shoes, starts with the luxurious "University Gold" color that is used for the layering, the quarter, and the lining of the tongue flap.

Meanwhile, a stunning contrast to the remaining components of the footwear is provided by this deep golden hue, which evokes thoughts of leaves falling in the autumn. An additional layer of depth as well as coherence is added to the autumnal theme by the dark gum elements that are found in the laces, heel area, and outer sole unit.

There is a foundation layer of pristine white that runs underneath these cozy and inviting shades. This layer provides an uncluttered setting that draws attention to the vibrant hue pattern of the top.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The addition of the Coconut Milk tones to the Swooshes as well as heel tabs results in an aesthetically pleasing combination that complements the white midsoles for an overall appearance that is consistent throughout.

The following are some of the terms that Nike has used to describe the turnaround of the Nike Air Force 1 footwear style, which was initially designed for basketball, into a much-loved fashion staple:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Gold/Soft Yellow" shoes are expected to be released within the next few weeks, so fans need to keep an eye out for them. It is anticipated that these shoes will be made available via Nike's offline and online stores and select affiliates.

For those who are inclined to buy a pair for themselves, it is strongly recommended that they check out the Swoosh web page or utilize the SNKRS app in order to catch immediate alerts regarding the specific day of release and other information.