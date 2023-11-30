Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Canvas” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The newest Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Canvas" shoe is a prime illustration of how Nike Inc. is actively pursuing sustainability while simultaneously developing new sneaker designs.

As reported by House of Heat, rumors are circulating that the "White Canvas" variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low design will be made available for purchase at some time in the coming months of the next year. There is currently no information regarding the specific day when the launch will take place.

These sneakers will be available for purchase at a select number of Nike stores, in addition to being sold on the official Nike website and the websites of several additional online merchants that are linked with Nike. Customers will be able to purchase these sneakers with a selling price label of $130 for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Canvas” shoes are complimented by bold black soles underneath

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

By releasing the most recent generation of the famed Nike Air Force 1 Low, the Swoosh label's "Move to Zero" campaign intends to have a significant impact on the future of sneaker innovation. This cherished model is a landmark of ageless style and shows Nike's dedication to an environmentally friendly future. As we move closer to the year 2024, this silhouette continues to stand as a testimony.

The outer layer of the latest Air Force 1 Low variant is made of pristine white canvas, creating a canvas that is both clean and classic, making it suitable for everyday use.

This pristine appearance is contrasted with a stunning black sole unit, which also contributes a daring edge to the whole style. A brilliant tone of green is used for the branding, which is in keeping with the sneaker's commitment to being ecologically conscious.

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

This particular product is distinguished by its packaging, which is a shoe box that can also be used as a flower vase made of biodegradable materials. This demonstrates Nike's forward-thinking dedication to environmental responsibility.

This characteristic demonstrates the brand's commitment to lowering its influence on the environment, which is in line with the company's aspirational target of achieving zero carbon emissions and zero waste by the year 2025.

Nike has used the following terms to describe the transformation of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker style—originally designed for basketball—into a beloved fashion staple:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Here's a detailed look at the heels and unique shoebox (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Fans should keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Canvas" shoes when the following year arrives. These sneakers are expected to be released.

Those individuals who are likely to buy a pair for themselves are strongly encouraged to keep a close check on the Swoosh website or make use of the SNKRS app to receive timely notifications regarding the particular launch date and other information.