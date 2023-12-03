Nike Dunk Low “TPU” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low received another fresh rendition for a unique spin. This time, the silhouette is adorned with “TPU” swoosh on the laterals that took over the characteristic leather overlays. The Nike Dunk Low “TPU” shoes are all set to enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2024, as reported by House of Heat.

Tthe actual release date of these sneakers is kept under cover as of now. These shoes will be sold with a retail price label of $125 per pair. They will be available for purchase via Nike’s online and offline sites and affiliated retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low “TPU” shoes are dressed in a green and blue ensemble

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low continues to be an established favorite in the constantly changing world of sneakers, and it never ceases to captivate fans with novel renditions of what appears to be everyday footwear. This cultural heritage design has been creatively reimagined by Nike, as evidenced by the company’s most recent item, the Dunk Low “TPU,” which features a harmonious combination of traditional design and modern creativity.

This latest version is distinguished by TPU Swoosh additions, a contemporary addition that complements the traditional Dunk Low shape with a feel that is all its own. Uppers made of sail leather serve as the shoe's foundation, resulting in a warm, clean, inviting, and adaptable base.

By skillfully juxtaposing this neutral foundation with vibrant lime green leather additions, an energetic pop of color that commands attention is injected into the design. To improve the design and provide a pleasant balance, dazzling blues have been expertly worked into the nylon tongue, the liner, and the rubber outer sole unit.

Here's a detailed look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

A devoted fan base exists for Nike Dunk sneakers. Many iterations of this shoe style have come and gone, but each has become an enduring classic. A timeline showcasing Dunk's history on the web page reads:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

A "TPU" variation of the Nike Dunk Low will be released in the following year, and it is strongly recommended that you keep an eye out for it. If you sign up for the Swoosh website and the SNKRS app, you will receive regular notifications on the specific arrival date of these sneakers and other news.

In addition to the “TPU” colorway, the coming year will offer sneaker fans many other Nike Dunk Low iterations. Variations such as “Year of the Dragon,” “Cyber,” “Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster,” and more are planned for the upcoming weeks of 2024. These shoes will be offered for purchase via Nike’s online and offline sites, along with its affiliated retail shops.