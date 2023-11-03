Nike Dunk Low “Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Throughout 2023, Nike has focused heavily on the Nike Dunk Low footwear style and has given it countless redesigns. The label concentrates on offering distinctive upgrades to shoe lovers who always look ahead to refreshing their collection. The Dunk Low "Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster" is the latest reimagining to arise on the radar of sneakerheads, and it will be unveiled in 2024.

The Nike Dunk Low “Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster” variant is scheduled to become available in February 2024, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. These pairs will be offered via Nike.com and other select online and physical store retailers. The retail price of the item is set at $135, and it is available in sizes specific to women.

Nike Dunk Low “Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster” shoes are accented with Neutral Olive hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The classic design of the Nike Dunk Low has seen continual evolution over the course of its history, experiencing a wide variety of new materials, themes, and element pairings. Most recently, consumers witnessed a creative twist with Kyler Murray's edition of the "Be 1 of One" Dunk shoe, which confirmed Swoosh's devotion to reimagining classics.

Now, as a gesture of respect toward women everywhere, Nike is getting ready to roll out yet another groundbreaking product by bringing forth the women's special "Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster” Nike Dunk Low in 2024.

The current Nike Dunk Low in "Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster” features an exquisite combination of many kinds of fabric, including shaggy suede, hemp, leather, and canvas, all in a single smooth design.

A coating of gray-toned hemp that wraps across the mudguard, as well as the eyestays, of the footwear serves as the primary design element of the shoe. The leather toebox and the heel topping shine in a light cream color, and the heel counter is decorated with an extra Swoosh on its medial side.

Expand Tweet

Neutral olive hues, which serve as a contrast, are creatively incorporated into the leather parts located around the midfoot and the collar area. A notable feature, the Swoosh, is rendered in luxurious brown suede, which works in flawless coherence with the lace combination that was selected.

The visible foam design on the tongue of this Dunk Low, a tribute to the shoe's raw construction, elevates the look of the shoe further. The core of the layout is encapsulated by the pairing of a white Dunk midsole with an olive rubber outer sole unit, which is a perfect conclusion to the design. Meanwhile, a section of the company's website devoted to Dunk's distinguished past states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on watch for the forthcoming "Coconut Milk Sesame Alabaster" iteration of the Nike Dunk Low, scheduled to become available in the following year. Those who are interested in purchasing these shoes are encouraged to sign up on the Swoosh website as well as log in to the SNKRS app to receive timely alerts regarding the official launch date of these shoes and other information.