Nike Dunk Low Cyber shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In a similar way that the Nike Air Force 1 served as a testing ground for innovative ideas, the Nike Dunk Low has evolved into a platform that can accommodate a wide range of creative interpretations.

When Nike presents their new collection during the approaching season 2024, the "Cyber" style, which fans have much anticipated, is likely expected to be the one that draws most of the spotlight because of its wide appeal. This Dunk Low variation will be wrapped entirely in an Anthracite/Racer Blue-Black palette.

In January 2024, Nike and other chosen stores will provide customers with the opportunity to buy the Nike Dunk Low "Cyber" colorway both online and in-store. The selling price of this item is set at $135 and is available in extended women's sizes. Note that the official release details are currently under covers.

Nike Dunk Low Cyber shoes will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

The broadening of Nike's intentions for the Dunk Low continues with the introduction of one of the most alluring women's-exclusive offerings to date. According to a source from Complex, the Nike Dunk Low Cyber will debut in 2024 and feature a cyberpunk-inspired design and look.

This Nike Dunk Low features 3M reflective accents, including the mudguard, eyestays, heel covers, and Swoosh. The shoe comes in a black aesthetic altogether.

The lace fasteners, the tongue flaps, and the sock liner are all done in tonal black, which helps to highlight the silhouette's dominating presence further. The tongue flap and the sock liner are the only parts of the top that are not made of synthetic leather.

The rest of the upper has been created with synthetic leather. Below the feet, the footwear is finished off with a midsole and outer sole unit that are both completely black.

Here's a closer look at the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

The Dunk styles created by Nike typically have their devoted fandom. Because of its long existence, this shoe design has spawned several variations that have stood the test of time. The history of Nike has been highlighted on the business's site:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Cyber” rendition that will be accessible in the coming year. Those willing to get their hands on these pairs are urged to sign up on Swoosh’s website or register on the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their official launch date and other details.

Besides the aforementioned “Cyber” colorway, the Swoosh label has also planned many other fresh Dunk Low releases for its 2024 lineup, alongside restocks of multiple beloved iterations. Colorways scheduled for 2024, like “Dirty Denim,” “Light Carbon,” and “Dusty Cactus,” are just a few to name. These will be traded via Nike’s online and offline locations, the SNKRS app, and selected merchants.