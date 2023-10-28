Nike Dunk Low SE “Light Carbon” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low, like the Air Force 1, has turned into a blank slate for Nike to experiment with new designs. When Nike releases its new collection in the spring of 2024, the "Light Carbon" colorway is likely to stand out. The latest rendition is completely dressed in a White/Light Carbon-Platinum Tint palette.

The official release date of Nike Dunk Low "Light Carbon" sneakers is not yet disclosed. The pairs will most likely be released in the upcoming year, according to House of Heat and other sources

These sneakers will be made available for purchase using the SNKRS app, Nike's in-store and online mediums, and a select number of retail outlets linked with Nike. Each pair of these shoes will have a price tag indicating a flat rate of $130 for the purchase price.

Nike Dunk Low SE “Light Carbon” shoes are combined with stark white hues

Here's another look at the new Nike Dunk Low shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

Nike has done it again, this time expanding their already-lauded lineup by introducing a new Nike Dunk Low model. This time around, the emphasis is on the adults, with an interpretation that resonates by means of its tranquil color scheme and meticulous attention to detail, encapsulating the ageless appeal that has firmly established the Dunk's position in the annals of sneaker folklore.

Notably, this most recent design has a similar stylistic foundation to that of a kids-only colorway that was introduced in the recent past. The adult variation, on the other hand, carves out its own route with distinguishing features that further differentiate that pair beyond the size range it covers.

A new texture is introduced into the game by the smokey suede Swoosh, which is the modification that draws the most attention to itself. Although it is a little divergence from the traditional leather structure, it unquestionably lends the piece an aura of refinement.

The invention of a ripstop mesh tongue results from an understanding that adults want a shoe that can withstand more than the occasional excursion. This feature is right up there with the other utilitarian advancements, and it was built for everyday durability.

The colorway remains loyal to the subtle grace of the kids' counterparts by counting on blue-grey elements that decorate the brand's logo as well as the translucent outer sole unit. This helps keep the colorway consistent with the look of the kids' shoes.

It's just a little extension, but it helps link both patterns and prevents the adult version from being a little more than a size-up.

Take a closer look at the heels of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

The Dunk styles of Nike have their own individual fanbase. The extensive history of this sneaker style has given numerous classic designs. Underlining its legacy, Nike has stated the following on its official site :

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the watch for the most recent Nike Dunk Low "Light Carbon" shoes, which will be available for purchase in the year that follows. Those who are interested in purchasing these shoes should get the SNKRS app or enroll on the Nike website in order to receive timely updates regarding the shoe.