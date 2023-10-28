Nike Dunk Low “Silver Surfer” shoes (2024): Restock, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low "Silver Surfer" will be making a triumphant comeback in 2024 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. This legendary piece of footwear appeared first in 2004 and dominated the sneaker scene at the time. It will be available in a striking color scheme that pays homage to the shoe's original look by combining Metallic Silver, Cascade Blue, and Neutral Grey hues.

Once released, the Nike Dunk Low "Silver Surfer" sneakers will be sold online as well as in offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of linked retailers. Interested buyers can purchase the men's pair for $125.

Nike Dunk Low “Silver Surfer” shoes are accented with blue and red touches

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk family of shoes has been one of the most influential forces in the sneaker world, persistently connecting the distant past with the here and now. Recently, Nike took to the SNKRS App and revealed an exciting glimpse of the brand's upcoming lineups.

The sneaker giant showcased several long-awaited pairs, such as the Dunk Low CO.JP "Ultraman" and the "Reverse Curry," as part of the announcement. The Nike Dunk Low "Silver Surfer," a famous shape from a few years ago, will be re-released in the fall of 2024, according to one of the many announcements that have been made recently.

In addition to this pair, a brand-new iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One in Royal will be making its way onto store shelves around the same time. This restocked version of the Dunk Low "Silver Surfer" strives to deliver an accurate revamp that is reminiscent of its first debut in 2003.

The upper of the sneaker is constructed from leather and mesh materials. Both of these elements are coated in distinct hues of silver and gray. The top part of the footwear has been painstakingly made to ensure that it stays true to its forerunner.

A vibrant blue is used for the Swoosh, which provides an eye-catching contrast, and a dash of red is used for the heel tab, which harmonizes with both colors. This color scheme is carried over to the tongue tag, which features a red base with a blue Nike logo to highlight the design.

The classic appearance is finished off with a gray rubber outer sole unit, which complements the clean white Dunk midsole that serves as the foundation of the design.

When this Dunk was first released, it was given the moniker "Silver Surfer" to honor the Fantastic Four character of the same name.

The insole had a graphic resembling the Silver Surfer. However, the product was not the result of a formal collaboration with the character. It is currently uncertain whether or not this brand-new retro will include the exact same graphic.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low "Silver Surfer" shoes that are scheduled to be released early in the following year. Dunkheads and other readers who are interested can utilize the SNKRS app or register on Nike's website to receive prompt notifications on the arrival of the variation that was mentioned.