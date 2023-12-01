7 best Nike winter shoes for 2023

The Oregon-based Sportswear brand, Nike, has become the go-to footwear brand during the winter season, for its top-tier cutting-edge technology to ensure warmth and protection from the cold.

Since the creation of the "All Conditions Gear" shoe collection, the Oregon-based brand has delivered subsequent remarkable winter shoes fitted with quality materials tailored to ensure dryness of feet and maintain excellent traction and grip control on slippery snow.

Nike boasts a lineup of shoes that are not only aesthetically pleasing but are well built to withstand the unfavorable weather conditions of the season, including the SFB6 leather men's boots, the infinity RN 4 gore-tex, and the Pegasus 38 high-performance shoes.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best Nike winter shoes for 2023.

Best Nike winter shoes to avail in 2023

1. Air Jordan 6 gore-tex women's shoes

The Air Jordan 6 gore-tex women's shoes (Image via Nike)

The collaboration between Nike and Jordan resulted in these chic boots dressed in a predominant brown hue, accented by black, purple, and gold hues, adding a flair of sophistication to the overall look.

These kicks feature an upper crafted from quality water-resistant leather, while the bounciness and lightweight cushioning are enhanced by the heel.

These winter boots are priced at 250 dollars on the brand's website.

2. SFB6 leather men's boots

The SFB6 leather men's boots (Image via StockX)

These chunky kicks embody a typical boot and sneaker design resulting in their sneakerboot silhouette. These shoes are enveloped in a monochromatic color scheme of black, contrasted by the light grape hue of the chunky sole, creating an interesting visual.

The sleek waterproof nubuck leather material constructed at the upper effortlessly keeps the feet dry at all times, while the phylon midsole and the plush sock liner provide lightweight cushioning during long day wear.

These chic kicks sell for 155 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. Infinity 4 gore-tex men's waterproof road running shoes

The Infinity 4 gore-tex men's waterproof road running shoes (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations from the RN Franchise are dressed in an eye-catching color palette of sea glass, blue tint, orange, and purple hues, striking a colorful contrast.

Also, the orange-colored multidirectional lugged outsole, that climbs up to the toe cap aids stability. These shoes sell for 180 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Air Force 1'07 LV8

The Air Force 1'07 LV8 (Image via Nike)

This winter version of the Air Force 1, comes in a crisp and clean white colorway, with perforated detailing, creating a timeless appeal. The upper of the sneakers is designed with a tough leather material, ensuring maximum protection of the foot against the harsh winter season.

The green-colored outsole not only offers stability but also complements the monochromatic upper.

These sneakers are priced at 100 US dollars on the Brand's website.

5. Pegasus 38

The Pegasus 38 (Image via StockX)

These low-top kicks are enveloped primarily in a wolf grey color, with black, white, and blue accentuations adding a modern flair to the overall look of the sneakers.

The upper features a breathable mesh and the sock liner promotes water-resistance and airflow. Comfort is prioritized with the reacting foam that offers lightweight and cushioning.

These sleek shoes sell for 99 US dollars on the brand's website.

6. Juniper Trail 2 gore-tex

The Juniper Trail 2 gore-tex (Image via StockX)

These remakes of the OG juniper trainers feature an artful colorway of deep jungle, night maroon, safety orange, and khaki hues, paying homage to natural elements.

The brand's popular waterproof gore-tex and heathered foam are carefully constructed at the upper, protecting the ankle area and feet from debris, and water penetration, respectively.

These cool-running winter shoes are priced at 130 US dollars on the brand's website.

7. React Infinity 2

The React Infinity 2 (Inage via Nike)

These unisex kicks feature a greyish-based upper with black, neon green, blue, and white detailings, giving a bold and endearing appeal.

The upper of these shoes features thick breathable mesh material that helps sustain the warm temperature of the foot in cold conditions, while the synthetic lining ensures water resistance, as well as keeping the feet dry at all times.

Shop these premium shoes from the shoe giant before they get sold out!