5 best white chunky sneakers of all time

2023 is the year of white chunky sneakers, and sneaker brands have adjusted some of their silhouettes to accommodate the Gen Z trend. The basic white sneaker has been given a modern and trendy look with a more robust and chunky aesthetic.

White sneakers are wardrobe must-haves and are favored by sneakerheads and fashionistas alike because of their versatility and ability to be dressed down or up. The only thing more preferable than a basic pair of white sneakers is a chunky one.

A pair of white chunky sneakers elevate one's style from ordinary to eye-catching and are perfect alternatives to heels. Chunky sneakers give one the added height without compromising comfort. They are the perfect in-between shoes and a fusion of fashion and function.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best white chunky sneakers of all time.

Best white chunky sneakers ever released

1. The Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers

The Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers (Image via Prada)

The perfect white sneakers do exist, and these white chunky sneakers from Prada are a testament to that fact. The sneakers exude luxury and style and are dressed in crisp white accentuated by three-dimensional rubber eye stays for a futuristic effect. The rubber soles with double bottoms enhance the chunky effect of the sneakers and ensure the feet stay comfortable even after long hours of wear. The shoe style is embossed on the heel tab in black with the brand logo carved on the sole in white. These statement-making shoes sell for $1200 on the brand's website.

2. The Superga 2790 Platform sneakers

These impressive sneakers from Superga are a perfect fusion of the iconic 2790 silhouette with a smooth 4cm chunky sole to elevate your style without being too flashy. The all-white colorway is accented by touches of red and black on the brand logo strategically placed on the waist and sole. The white chunky sneakers were also made with comfort in mind, as the upper area is made of breathable cotton for adequate air passage. Shop this eye-catching silhouette for $120 on the brand's website.

3. The Lattelier Breathable Platform sneakers

The Lattelier Breathable Platform sneakers (Image via Poshmark)

The "dad shoe" silhouette is in trend, and this Lattelier shoe combines the design with a chunky sole, making the shoes impossible to skip over. The shoes are dressed in creamy white with the upper design reminiscent of puzzles coming together. The round toe and soft cushioned footbed ensure comfort. These sneakers are available on Poshmark for $75.

4. The Puma Mayze sneakers

The Puma Mayze sneakers (Image via Puma)

It has been said that the Puma brand never fails to deliver trendy styles and premium quality - these formidable sneakers are a testament to that fact. These shoes are an edgy combination of street style groove and athletic chic. The chunky sole and premium leather give the shoes an overall urban vibe. The sneakers were given a glamorous look with the metallic gold detailing on the brand logo. The glossy eyelet finish and neat stitching combine to give the shoes the perfect touch-up.

These gorgeous sneakers are available for $90 on the brand's website.

5. Belos Women Chunky Platform sneakers

The Belos Women Chunky Platform sneakers (Image via Belos)

These women's sneakers are dressed in brilliant white with silver accents on the toe cap. The chunky sole design is highlighted by a hollowed-out middle. The shoe laces are also placed in white, matching the clean aesthetic of the shoes. The heel tab is also adorned with glossy metallic accents matching with the toe cap. The soles are also functional as they offer arch support for the feet and are great for long walking activities.

These white chunky sneakers are currently sold out on all retail platforms.

It is no longer news that fashionistas have switched out basic soles for the chunky ones. Looking to add a pair of white chunky sneakers to your collection? Shop any of the above-mentioned before they get sold out!