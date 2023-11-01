5 best sneakers of 2023

2023 has seen sneaker brands, both old and new, release remixes of beloved silhouettes and new designs of sneakers altogether. Many brands have come up with innovative footwear that are perfect blends of fashion and function, ensuring that the fashion and needs of sneakerheads are adequately catered for.

There have also been partnerships between renowned shoe brands to create timeless sneaker designs. From the Nike Jordan 4 Retro SB to the remix of the Adidas Samba, sneakerheads have gotten a wide array of iconic sneakers to choose from in 2023.

Below is a list of sneakers that have caused quite a stir in 2023.

Best sneakers of 2023

1. Awake NYC x ASICS GEL-NYC

The Awake NYC x ASICS GEL-NYC (Image via ASICS)

The two brands are not new to collaborations with each other, so sneakerheads weren't surprised when they came together at the start of the year for another iconic creation. The new model, GEL-NYC features an eye-catching clash of pink, green, grey, white, and black.

The model takes inspiration from ASICS' vast running shoe designs with some interesting twists of its own, like the teeth-like outsole and the translucent units on the midsole. The sneakers sell for 160 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. KITH x Clarks x Adidas Samba

The KITH x Clarks x Adidas Samba.(Image via Nike)

The Adidas Samba has enjoyed quite the attention from sneakerheads this year. From the Wales Bonner collaboration to Palace and the Mexican Football Federation, the Samba sneakers have undergone impressive reiterations.

The upper layers of the sneakers are dressed in an impressive white color, with the Adidas stripes in bold green. The soles come in a cool cream colorway and adapt to the chunkiness of the Clarks shoe. The Samba also features reinforced stitching, which enhances durability and allows the sneaker to withstand regular wear and tear.

These kicks are sold for 220 US Dollars on KITH's online store.

3. Nike Jordan 4 retro SB

The Nike Jordan 4 retro SB (Image via Nike)

This modern remix of the iconic Jordan silhouette merges skate culture and basketball in one crisp design. The retro SB is made of high-quality suede and leather, the Jordan 4 iconic design, supreme branding, and enhanced cushioning.

The design is further enhanced by a padded and supportive collar, eye-catching white and green colors, a blend of premium quality leather and suede, a visible air unit, and a mesh panel. The technology adopted into the Nike Jordan 4 Retro SB prioritizes durability and support, ensuring comfortability.

They sell for 220 US Dollars on the brand's website

4. Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max

The Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max (Image via Nike)

This unexpected collaboration took the footwear industry by storm. The shoe giant and Patta collaborated with the Spanish football giants to create limited-edition kicks. This partnership comes at a time when football clubs are embracing the sneaker culture and churning out sneakers for their fans.

The shoes are dressed in the club's colors- red and blue and feature a futuristic design. The waist of is adorned in blue and red swooshes, paying homage to the club.

The sneakers sell for 210 US Dollars on the brand's website.

5. Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Metallic

The Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Metallic (Image via Adidas)

Another impressive creation of the Wales Bonner partnership, these iterations of the iconic Adidas Samba combine retro aesthetics with modern qualities. Crochet stripes and an extra-long tongue complement the retro-style mirror upper.

The folded tongue design has the Adidas logo imprinted on it in bold white, with the edges embroidered with white thread. The identical triple embroidery on the waist also pays homage to the leading brand. The black soles balance out the look, contrasting perfectly against the dominating silver.

The shoes sell for 395 US Dollars on eBay.

Some of these iconic shoes are available in limited quantities, shop now before they get sold out!