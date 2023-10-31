5 best Prada sneakers for women to avail in 2023

The Prada brand is a household name and a symbol of luxury and quality. Ever since the Italian fashion giant was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 in Milan, Italy, the brand has grown to establish itself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.

Prada specializes in shoes, handbags, ready-to-wear, travel, and other fashion accessories and boasts of staple pieces like the iconic Prada bag and shoes. The brand is also fast becoming popular for its unique and well-designed sneakers.

Mixing excellent craftsmanship, comfort, and femininity, a pair of Prada sneakers are excellent wardrobe staples for women. Over the years, the Italian brand has released women's sneakers that have stood the test of time and trends. Below is a carefully curated list of some of the best women's sneakers to avail in 2023.

Best Prada Women sneakers in 2023

1. The Cloudbust Thunder sneakers

The Cloudbust Thunder sneakers (Image via eBay)

These sneakers are timeless and are defined by their futuristic design. They are known for their paneled design made up of three-dimensional rubber inserts. The sneakers were made with comfort in mind featuring lining made with hundred percent leather for maximum foot support.

The sneakers are an eccentric mix of sport and streetwear, which is effortlessly displayed through the chunky and ridged sole. The sneakers come in a stunning golden and black hue, further enhanced by an airbrush effect. These iconic sneakers were released in 2019 for a retail price of 895 US Dollars. The latest reiteration is available on the brand's website for $1200 US Dollars.

2. The America's Cup Trainers

The America's Cup Trainers (Image via Prada)

These flat-form sneakers are the latest iteration of the popular 90s America's Cup Trainers. This set of trainers is another timeless piece from the Prada brand. It is perfect for those who crave a blend of style and function. The sneakers are made up of leather upper materials over knitted meshing and synthetic soles.

The America's Cup is a low-top trainer that features a lace-up fastening and a Prada tab to decorate the tongue. These sneakers are characterized by lightness and flexibility while giving a sporty and sleek feel. The latest iteration of this classic footwear can be gotten from the brand's website for 1150 dollars.

3. The Shearling-trim Platform sneakers

The Shearling-trim Platform sneakers (Image via Prada)

These women's sneakers are eye-catching with shearlings on the tongue. These shoes were crafted from suede and then lined and trimmed with shearling. These add an unexpected twist to the leather sneakers, giving them a retro-sporty mood.

The sneakers have a 45mm rubber sole and feature an embroidered logo on the tongue and enameled metal hardware on the side. These black sneakers breed flexibility and comfort, giving the user an overall comfortable experience. These sneakers sell for $1350 on the brand's website.

4. The Soft Padded Nappa Leather Lace-up sneakers

The Soft Padded Nappa Leather Lace-up sneakers (Image via Stock X)

These sneakers are Gen Z-appropriate with their chunky soles and retro aesthetic. They are made with soft nappa leather which is slightly padded to give a light, elegant effect. What draws attention to the footwear is its chunky ridged platform soles, which is a sharp contrast to the minimalist upper side.

The contrast creates a harmonious silhouette, a characteristic of the Monolith line, to create timeless masterpieces. The sneakers feature the brand's logo on the tongue, and you also can't miss the brand's iconic triangular logo placed at the sides.

The sneakers sport a lace-up style with cotton laces. The whole design comes together to give a sporty-chic look, grabbing the attention of all. These beauties sell for $1290 on the brand's website.

5. The Suede sneakers

The Suede sneakers (Image via eBay)

Just like the Shearling-trim Platform Sneakers, these shoes also feature a soft shearling decorated tongue. These suede sneakers spot a removable shearling-covered insole and shearling lining.

The footwear features a low-top silhouette with ridged rubber soles. It is further characterized by an embroidered brand logo on the tongue and an enameled metal hardware showcasing the brand logo on the sides.

These sneakers give the sporty and retro effect and are just perfect for the coming winter. The sneakers are available for $1350 on the brand's website.

These sneakers are available on the luxury brand's website in limited quantities and are soon to be sold out.