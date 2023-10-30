5 best dress sneakers for men in 2023

Footwear choices have expanded significantly, with dress sneakers now considered work-appropriate. Fashion-forward individuals are pairing these sneakers with work outfits and looking gorgeous while doing it. The stereotypical clothing accessories are being done away with and replaced with more fun and modern styles.

Gone are the days when men had to wear brogues and loafers with their work suits. Brogues are now being switched up for dress sneakers, which add an element of sophistication and style, thereby elevating one's overall work attire.

The list below contains some of the best dress sneakers for men, ranging from the Crown Northampton Harlestone Derby sneakers to Aurelien Playtime sneakers.

Top 5 dress sneakers for men to flaunt in 2023

1. The Aurelien "Playtime" sneaker

The Aurelian "Playtime" sneaker (Image via Amazon)

These attractive sneakers come in a crisp brown and white colorway with darker brown suede overlays set against the lighter hue. The white soles are the definition of business-meets-casual, and the muted brown color is the perfect shade for formal wear.

These environment-friendly sneakers are fashionable and practical at the same time, with balanced soles and an overall sturdy exterior. The sneakers retail for a price of $353.96 on the Aurelien website.

2. The Oliver Cabell "Low 1" sneakers

The Oliver Cabell "Low 1" sneakers (Image via Oliver Cabell)

One can never go wrong with classic whites, and the Oliver Cabell is a testament to that. The sneakers are versatile due to their smooth all-white color and classic build. They are suitable for any occasion and make a statement without being too flashy or excessively casual.

They are the perfect complement to dress pants and are crafted from Italian leather for durability. The rubber soles ensure foot cushioning and enhance the shoe's appearance. Get these wardrobe essentials for $219 on the website of Oliver Cabell.

3. The Crown Northampton "Harlestone Derby" sneakers

The Crown Northampton "Harlestone Derby" sneakers (Image via Stock X)

At a cursory look at the Derby sneakers, one might mistake them for a pair of Oxfords, but closer inspection reveals that these craftily built pair are sneakers. These dress sneakers are a great option for leveling up work outfits and an added advantage is that they don't look too casual.

They are cut from Horween Shell Cordovan, the world-renowned luxury leather made in Chicago, Illinois.

Shop these impressive black sneakers for $782 on the Crown Northampton website.

4. The ZeroGrand "Wingtip Oxford" sneakers

The ZeroGrand "Wingtip Oxford" sneakers (Image via ZeroGrand)

Yet another pair of men's sneakers that could pass off as Öxfords, the ZeroGrand sneakers are the perfect blend of fun and business with their serious-looking upper area, complete with the perforated designs and casual white soles. The shoes are not just dressy, but they are also functional, as they feature Grand OS Energy Foam cushioned insoles to ensure adequate arch support.

The glossy leather upper, paired with the rubber sole, creates an overall gorgeous aesthetic. Shop these shoes for $129.97 on the Cole Haan website.

5. The JAK "Royal Lite Dessert" sneakers

The JAK "Royal Lite Dessert" sneakers (Image via JAK)

These shoes possess all the qualities of perfect dress sneakers--the material is made of ultra-soft calf leather lining and natural cotton laces, the shoes are comfortable as they feature extra slim inner soles for a loose fit, and they are versatile because they can be worn as casual kicks and still be work appropriate.

These sneakers' earthy and warm brown hue is the perfect cool tone for work. Shop these gorgeous dress sneakers for $179.90 on the jakshoes website.

Dress sneakers are a must-have because they are not only trendy, but also add a unique flair to everyday outfits and can be paired with pretty much everything.