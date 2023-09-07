In 2023, sustainable fashion has surpassed mere trend status and solidified its place as a foundational element in the fashion industry. Historically, this industry has significantly contributed to global pollution, but a transformation is underway.

As climate change continues to shape our world, many globally recognized brands are stepping up. They are incorporating innovative and eco-friendly practices to reduce the industry's environmental footprint. This transformation isn't solely due to corporate initiatives. Consumers, more informed and conscious than ever, demand transparency, ethical practices, and accountability from brands.

Their collective voice reshapes the fashion landscape, steering it towards a more sustainable future. In response, several brands are setting exemplary standards.

Take a deep dive into the seven most sustainable fashion labels of 2023 championing this change.

7 most sustainable fashion labels of 2023 you would love to know

1) Adidas

Adidas: One of the most sustainable fashion labels of 2023 (Image via Getty)

Under the leadership of CEO Bjørn Gulden, Adidas has made monumental strides in its sustainability journey. Their ambitious goal for 2024 is to eliminate the use of virgin polyester, replacing it with its recycled counterpart.

Since 2015, their collaboration with 'Parley for the Oceans' has become a flagship example. This partnership is centered on the utilization of 'Parley Ocean Plastic' as an innovative alternative to virgin polyester. In 2022, Adidas impressively produced 27 million pairs of shoes using this sustainable material.

2) Reformation

Reformation by Hali Borenstein: One of the most sustainable fashion labels of 2023 (Image via Getty)

Guided by CEO Hali Borenstein, Reformation seamlessly integrates sustainability into its core ethos. The brand has introduced the 'RefScale' to meticulously measure each product's carbon and water footprint.

This not only bolsters their commitment to reducing waste, water, and energy use but also ensures complete transparency with the environmental impact of their products regularly shared with consumers.

3) Patagonia

Patagonia by Ryan Gellert: One of the most sustainable fashion labels of 2023 (Image via Getty)

With Ryan Gellert at its helm, Patagonia is frequently lauded as the gold standard in sustainable fashion. Their operational model emphasizes creating enduring items. Every piece of clothing, from specialized tees to hiking gear, balances superior performance with minimal environmental consequences.

With a commitment to using 98% recycled materials and a selection of FairTrade Certified and organic materials, Patagonia's eco-centric ethos is evident in every stitch.

4) Amour Vert

Amour Vert: One of the most sustainable fashion labels of 2023 (Image via Getty)

Under the leadership of CEO Laurie Etheridge, Amour Vert adopts a holistic approach to sustainability, addressing the production process where nearly 60% of a garment's environmental impact occurs.

By forging direct alliances with mills, they have innovated the production of sustainable fabrics. This commitment starts from raw material sourcing and continues throughout the entire journey of garment production.

5) Pact

Pact by Brendan Synnott (Image via Getty)

Driven by CEO and Co-Founder Brendan Synnott, Pact has imbibed sustainability into its core identity. Recognizing their responsibilities, Pact has championed the principles of the circular economy since its inception in 2002.

Their dedication to sustainable packaging, involving recyclable and reusable solutions, has set them apart as one of the best sustainable fashion labels in the industry.

6) tentree

tentree by Derrick Emsley (Image via Getty)

For tentree, sustainability is the essence of their brand with the help of their CEO and Co-Founder, Derrick Emsley. Achieving carbon neutrality in 2020, tentree's mission to rejuvenate forests, especially in Indonesia, stands out.

They are transparent about their endeavors, aiming to motivate others to be part of their vision. As a certified B Corp, tentree maintains stringent standards throughout its manufacturing, ensuring human and environmental well-being.

7) Levi’s

Levi's by Charles Bergh (Image via Getty)

Levi’s, the denim magnate known for its timeless products, has strategically integrated climate, consumption, and community as its foundational pillars. Charles Bergh, the CEO, made a great move for this sustainable fashion label by promoting open dialogues with consumers.

Levi's envisions fostering global change and reducing the environmental footprint of the fashion sector.

These labels represent the vanguard of the most sustainable fashion labels of 2023, leading the industry towards an eco-friendly future. Their dedication and innovative strategies highlight that fashion can be responsible, sustainable, and stylish all at once.