Sneakers will never go out of fashion. They remain trendy and appropriate for all seasons, and this is because the sneaker industry keeps churning out modern takes of beloved silhouettes, and innovations are being made daily. What is better than a basic pair of sneakers? A golden one.

Golden sneakers remain chic all year long and make the wearer the cynosure of all eyes with little effort. The color gold represents luxury and taste, and having a pair of golden sneakers means one doesn't have to worry about an outfit being dull and muted.

On the lookout for golden sneakers to purchase? Check out the carefully curated list of the best golden sneakers of all time. From the BosenHulu Women's Glitter shoes to the BELOS women's platform chunky sneakers, the list below has a variety of premium quality golden sneakers to choose from.

5 best golden sneakers for women in 2023

1. Naturalizer Women's "Morrison 2.0" Lace Up Fashion casual sneaker

The Naturalizer Women's "Morrison 2.0" Lace Up Fashion casual sneaker (Image via Naturalizer)

These sporty women's hiking shoes are perfect for an everyday look. They are a fine blend of fashion and function as the glossy golden shoes feature a cushioned back collar for everyday comfort and contour+ comfort technology for a premium fit and an all-day comfort experience.

The white nonslip outsole accents the golden upper. The shoes were also designed using sustainable materials and are therefore guaranteed to be environmentally friendly.

Shop these impressive shoes for 99 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. BosenHulu Women's "Glitter" shoes

The BosenHulu Women's "Glitter" shoes (Image via Amazon)

These sneakers take the word sparkle to another level. The glitter sprinkled from the waist to the heel tab makes it difficult to look away from the shoes after a glance. The upper area, including the shoelace, is bathed in a golden hue, serving as the perfect backdrop against the brilliant white of the soles.

The shoes aren't only pretty to look at; they are also made of lightweight material that is soft, breathable, and waterproof. They are also designed with a comfortable insole, ensuring easy movement for the wearer.

Get these shoes for 32 US Dollars on Amazon.

3. BELOS Women's "Platform Chunky" sneakers

The BELOS Women's "Platform Chunky" sneakers (Image via eBay)

These gorgeous sneakers are the perfect addition to a fashionista's shoe collection. The glossy gold leather and compact design give the shoes a futuristic look. The metallic iridescent sparkle of the upper area and the unique outsole make the shoes a worthy investment for your money.

These lace-up golden sneakers are versatile and can be paired with almost any outfit. You can copy them on eBay for 69 US Dollars.

4. ALLY UNION MAKE FORCE "women's glitter" sneakers

The ALLY UNION MAKE FORCE "women's glitter" sneakers (Image via ALLY UNION MAKE FORCE)

Glitter plus golden hue equals perfection. One can never go wrong with golden glitter, and these shoes are a good example of that. The upper area of the shoes is dressed with glossy leather, brown shoelaces, and sparkly rhinestones.

The soles are not left out of the fun as the midsoles come in crisp white and green, with the outsoles set to dazzle in glitter. The golden sneakers are also functional as the extra cushioning heel provides relief with its shock-absorbing, soft rubber in a sock. Cop these comfortable sneakers for 45.99 US Dollars on the website.

5. UUBARIS Women's "Fashion Star" sneakers

The UUBARIS Women's "Fashion Star" sneakers (Image via UUBARIS)

Glittery gold sneakers are the new trend, and the UUBARIS brand has created yet another with its unique twist. The brand takes the glitter design a notch, dressing up the shoes in impressive leopard print and sprinkling sequins on the soles.

The upper parts of the shoes are made from synthetic microfiber and are waterproof. The golden sneakers are also fitted with memory foam insoles to provide better sweat absorption while relieving foot fatigue. Shop these shoes for 26 US Dollars on the brand's website.

Shop any of these golden beauties before they get sold out!