5 best black sneakers to buy in 2023

Black sneakers might not be a rare find, but they are certainly considered exclusive and timeless in the world of sneakers. The color black is considered neutral and can be worn with practically any other hue. Similarly, the versatility of black sneakers allows them to be worn with a wide variety of looks, from casual to athletic, and even formal looks.

Compared to lighter-color sneakers, black sneakers require much less upkeep than their counterparts. Because they are less likely to exhibit dirt, scuffs, or stains, they are an excellent option for day-to-day wear because of their practicality. The fact that black sneakers can look clean and streamlined even after extended use makes them quite popular among sneakerheads.

Every year, major footwear brands release new black sneakers that successfully overtake the sneaker scene. Last year saw some of the best black sneakers in the world, including the Nike Kobe 6 "Mambacita" and Nike Terminator High Georgetown.

The expectations for 2023's generation of black sneaker releases are extremely high. So, here are the top five black sneakers to rock in 2023 for all you sneakerheads.

The Air Jordan 1 '85 'Black White' and four other black sneakers of 2023

1) Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1

The collaboration between the Terror Squad and Nike Air Force 1 isn't really an innovative idea. Almost two decades ago, the Swoosh brand created a number of friends and family exclusives for Fat Joe and his group of associates. On the other hand, 2023 will be the first year to make such a pair of black sneakers available to the general public.

In this example, Bruce Kilgore's signature design is presented in an understated manner, with alternately black and white leathers placed across the overlays. This is in contrast to the markings that have been added to the design. The initials "TS" are embroidered onto the reverse of the shoe using a bright neutral thread that complements the cursive "JC" stitched into the heel tab.

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 is set to release in August 2023 for varying prices at the official Nike retail site and select retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 1 '85 "Black White"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Air Jordan 1 '85 "Black/White" releases Feb. 15th



Cop or Pass? The Air Jordan 1 '85 "Black/White" releases Feb. 15thCop or Pass? https://t.co/cEdhD8zNus

Nike has brought back the original Air Jordan 1 design that was released in 1985 with the release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High 85 black sneakers (2023). The all-black and all-white Air Jordan 1 has been around for a while but has recently returned.

The color blocking on the Air Jordan 1 Retro High 85 Black White is the same as on prior classic Jordan 1 iterations, consisting of black and white. The uppers are entirely constructed out of leather, and the white tongue features a Nike Air logo in black at its center.

The Air Jordan 1 '85 'Black White' was released in February 2023 and is available for $130 at the official Nike retail site.

3) Adidas NMD R1 "Core Black Blue Dawn"

It's difficult to recall a time before Adidas released the NMD R1. A new generation of sneakerheads can trace their ancestry back to the original introduction of the German sportswear company's lifestyle model at the tail end of 2015.

Interest in this style has waned since its debut eight years ago. However, the Three Stripes is attempting to revive it with new colorways like the Adidas NMD R1 "Core Black Blue Dawn."

The top is constructed with black mesh and has a sock-like design to provide a snug fit and superior support. The R1's draw tab at the back of the heel and leather eye stays make it look like it can handle anything.

The iconic Trefoil logo is stitched onto the tongue tag, while the Three Stripes logo is embroidered along the medial and lateral sidewalls. Blue dawn gradients adorn the EVA plugs, which rest atop a full-length Boost midsole, one of the most comfortable cushioning units in the game.

The Adidas NMD R1 "Core Black Blue Dawn" black sneakers were released in January 2023 and are available for $130 at the official Adidas retail site.

4) Adidas Jeremy Scott Forum Hi Wings 4.0 "Black Opal"

Jeremy Scott is known for creating designs with a sense of wit. He once again collaborated with Adidas Originals to create the eye-catching "Opal Pack" for the Forum Hi Wings 4.0 for the new year. The most recent pack will also have a more covert "Black Opal" colorway called "White Opal."

The upcoming Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 "Black Opal" has a sleek black patent leather build. This matches the tonal black tongues, liners, laces, midsoles, and branding throughout the shoe. The opal-inspired heels are the icing on the cake for this ensemble.

The Adidas Jeremy Scott Forum Hi Wings 4.0 "Black Opal" was released in February 2023 and is available for $220 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Reebok BB 4000 II Mid "Black/White"

In addition to this "White/Maroon" rendition, the OG "Black/White" hue of Reebok's archival BB 4000 II basketball style from the 1980s was recently released.

The low-top version of the Reebok BB 4000 II sneaker comes in the color black. The shoe features a predominately black leather upper with white accents added to the leather Vector logos, the midsole, and the tongue branding.

The "Reebok" branding imprinted on the pair's heels and profile is another detail that helps to set them apart. The pair is equipped with a lace-up fastening mechanism and midsole cushioning for absorbing shock so the wearer can be confident of a secure and comfortable fit.

These black sneakers were released in June 2023 and are available for $90 at the official Reebok retail site and other select retail sites.

Sneakerheads can choose any of these black sneakers to elevate their looks in 2023.

