Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Hoops Black" sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan has been paying special attention to its Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 2023.

The duo has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry with their iconic makeovers of the beloved silhouette. Ranging from the OG "Bred Sail," "Obsidian," "UNC Toe," and the latest collaboration with "Spider-Man," the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has attracted attention of sneakerheads.

Continuing with the trend, Michael Jordan's eponymous label is launching yet another classic colorway of the sneaker model. The label is concentrating on its female audience. The latest Air Jordan 1 Low "hoops Black" sneakers come clad in navy blue and black hues and will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Hoops/ Black" sneakers follow a dark color scheme and outlook. A release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet; however, according to media outlet Fullress, the pair is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike Japan, SNKRS app and select retailers on May 23, 2023. A US release date is yet to be confirmed.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Hoops Black" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Hoops Black" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic partnership between the swoosh label and Michael Jordan kickstarted in 1984 when Nike offered the player his personal signature shoe and royalties. The dynamic duo's partnership was one of the main reasons for the sneaker, basketball and the fashion industries to conjoin.

The duo launched the Air Jordan lineage in 1985 with the launch of the now-popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The silhouette was designed by the beloved swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore, who also designed the Dunk silhouette for the brand.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model is now one of the most recognized and hyped sneaker models of all time. The Nike site introduces Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents'."

The Jordan label is once again enhancing the aesthetics of the silhouette as it's focusing on the female audience.

The label has added high-end bronze charms of "Jumpman" and "basketball" on the laces. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. The base of the shoe is clad in a pitch-black flat leather base, which is complemented with navy-hued nubuck overlays.

The black hue is continued on the nylon tongues, sockliners and laces. Another hue is added to the mix with coastal blue accentuated on the contrast exposed stitching, winged-basketball logo on the heels and rubber outsoles.

The lace tips and tongues Jumpman branding are done in bronze hue. The profile swooshes are constructed in a faux crocodile skin with glossy opulence. The pair is rumored to be released soon via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in women's sizes.

