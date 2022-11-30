Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Black White" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike is slowly approaching its 40th anniversary. To further highlight their debuting silhouette, the dynamic duo is extending their catalog by launching multiple colorways and new iterations every year as part of GR's, collabs, and retro.

The signature Air Jordan 1 is being focused on to inculcate technological advancements and modern designs. The AJ1 silhouette was recently redesigned by the Jordan label to create retro-inspired Air Jordan 1 85 sneakers.

The latest colorway to surface on the AJ1 85 is the classic "Black White," which is instantly reminiscent of the "Panda" colorway. An official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced yet, however, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 15, 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Black White" sneakers will come in a Black/White colorway

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Black White" sneakers reminiscent of the iconic "Panda" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's eponymous label introduced the Air Jordan 1 High 85 silhouette in 2020, and it immediately sent a frenzy through the sneakerheads community. The silhouette became desired by OG sneaker collectors as it was one of the most accurate Air Jordan 1 Retro since its original release in 1985.

The limited-edition AJ1 85 sneaker showcases the true specs of its 1985 counterpart. The official site introduces the AJ1 85 silhouette,

"The Air Jordan 1 first hit shelves in 1985, altering the footwear game forever. More than 35 years later, the silhouette is back on the scene in high-top form."

The latest makeover of the sneakers is clean black and white, which will be taken out of the vault for Summer Spring 2023. The colorway, black and summit white, was part of the original Air Jordan 1 lineup. The silhouette's colorway first made its way onto the shelves in 2008 as part of the Collezione Air Jordan 22/1 "Countdown" pack.

They also marked the first Air Jordan 1 silhouette to retro in the high-top form. A similar colorway was last launched in 2014 over the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG silhouette.

Staying true to the OG form, the classic colorway comes in "Panda" color blocking with a Black/Summit White color scheme. The upper of the sneakers are made of leather material. The base of the sneakers is covered in white underlays, which are visible upon midfoot panels, vamps, and nylon tongues.

The summit white hue contrasts with black leather overlays affixed on the lacing area, toe boxes, ankle collars, heel counters, and the swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides. The tongue tags and insoles feature "Nike Air" branding in a black font. The lateral ankle collar features a white-hued winged basketball logo.

The shoe's look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. One can purchase the Nike Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Black White" sneakers on Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in early 2023. An official release date hasn't been announced by the swoosh label, but the shoe is rumored to drop on February 15, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

However, the release information is tentative and subject to change.

