Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS baseball cleats collection? Price and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike is readying a collection of the silhouette Air Jordan 1. The upcoming collection is unique as it will be letting go of the usual basketball kick iteration for the baseball cleat style. The swoosh label has unveiled an Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS & Metal baseball cleats collection, which will be launched in the Spring/ Summer 2023.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS & Metal baseball cleats collection hasn't been released yet. However, it is likely possible for the complete lineup to be released next year around the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament. According to the sneaker leak page, the collection will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

Note: None of the released information has been directly confirmed by Nike.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS & Metal baseball cleats collection will feature seven different colorways

Top view of the 7-piece Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS & Metal baseball cleats collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan will forever be known for his marvelous journey as a basketball player, but the player also had a brief relationship with baseball back in the 1990s. He spent a brief stint on the baseball field and signed a Minor League Baseball contract with Chicago.

However, MJ dropped the professional basketball for the bat and announced that he had lost the desire to play the hardcourt game after his father's death. His baseball career was short-lived and not successful compared to his storied legacy in the basketball world.

But the player doesn't seem to have forgotten about the short-lived career and is paying tribute to it with the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS & Metal Baseball Cleats Collection.

The collection features a total of 7 colorways,

Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS "Panda," which comes clad in a Black / White / White colorway. Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS "Black," which comes clad in a Triple-black colorway. Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS "Wolf Grey," which comes clad in a Wolf Grey / White / White colorway. Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS "White Black," which comes clad in a White / Black / Black colorway. Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS "Game Royal," which comes clad in Game Royal / White / White colorway. Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS "University Red," which comes clad in a University Red / White / White colorway. Air Jordan 1 Retro Metal "Panda," which comes clad in a Black / White / White colorway.

Difference between Air Jordan 1 "Panda MCS" and Air Jordan 1 "Panda" Metal (Image via Sportskeeda)

All seven colorways arrived constructed out of varying materials and colorways. The "Game Royal," "University Red," "Triple Black," and "Wolf Grey" colorways come constructed out of suede and ripstop material. On the other hand, the "White Black" colorway comes in all-leather construction, taking cues from the original silhouette.

The range also includes two "Panda" colorways in MCS and Metal base. The pistons/ cleats material of both silhouettes makes a distinct difference in the two silhouettes. Additionally, all the sneakers boast the Jumpman logo and swooshes upon the sidewalls.

An official release date for the collection hasn't been announced, but according to Sole Retriever, the collection will be released early next year via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a retail price of $150.

