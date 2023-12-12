Golden Globes Awards sparks controversy by nominating Disney's Wish over Nimona

The nominees for the 81st annual Golden Globes Awards, which will be held on January 7, 2024, were revealed on December 12, 2023. While several excellent films, actresses, and filmmakers received nominations, numerous others widely praised and ranked highly on critics' lists did not.

Walt Disney Animation surprised everyone by receiving a Golden Globes Awards nomination for Wish (2023). The film beat out several highly regarded films, including Nimona, which has internet users worldwide in a frenzy. Netizens believe Disney's Wish, which resulted in a box office catastrophe, robbed the movie of an award, it so rightfully deserves.

Golden Globes Awards sparks controversy (again)

When selecting contenders and winners, the Golden Globes Awards are infamous for making poor decisions. When the nominees are revealed yearly, there are always a few shocks and snubs at each awards ceremony.

There were a lot of shocks at the Golden Globes Awards this year in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category. While there were some well-deserved nominations, for each worthy nomination, there were just as good (if not better) films that received little to no support from the notorious award show.

The Boy and the Heron (2023), Elemental (2023), Suzume (2022), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) were the four films that were logically and justifiably deserving of a nomination. Nonetheless, the globe made two nominations that left everyone scratching their heads and confused.

First, despite the negative reviews from critics, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) became one of the year's biggest hits and earned a nomination at the 81st Golden Globes Awards. The other was Wish, predicted to be a box office disaster and wasn't well received by reviewers.

Nevertheless, the Golden Globes Awards thought it was among the top animated films 2023. Whether they agree with this knowledge or not, people have, understandably, accepted it with "very kind words" (very kind words meaning not kind at all) on the internet.

Specifically, the rejection of the movie Nimona from the list of nominees has angered many on the internet. Nimona is regarded as one of the year's most significant films and was included as one of the top LGBT films of 2024. However, it was passed up for a Golden Globe consideration to secure a slot for Disney's Wish,presently rated 48% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nimona, based on ND Stevenson's Graphic Novel of the same name, combined LGBTQ themes with fantastical epic in a masterful animation featurette. Its presence is much more significant and deserving of appreciation given that it was nearly never released due to the studio drama Backdoor.

Disney originally intended to release Nimona under their label, but they decided against it since it included queer themes. Thankfully, Netflix took up the film and produced one of the year's most beautiful and endearing films.

That makes a fantastic transition to the next point. Wish has one advantage over Nimona in that it is a Disney picture. It has long been known that the Golden Globe Awards is an awards ceremony that favors reputation or notoriety over true merit.

The good news for fans of Nimon is that when it comes to Oscar predictions, The Golden Globe awards nominations have no weightage, which means Nimona still has the potential to receive that sought-after Oscar nod.

Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, is when the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The host of the ceremony has yet to be revealed. Readers can gain further information by visiting the Golden Globes Awards website.