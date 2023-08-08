The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie make history by becoming the only two films to cross the $1 billion mark in 2023    

Greta Gerwig's much-loved Barbie entered the billion-dollar club on August 6. Another not-so-surprising contender in the billion-dollar club is the Nintendo animation The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The live-action film based on the Mattel doll and the animated film based on Nintendo video games have both taken revived the entertainment industry after the pandemic.

While Barbie crossed the billion-dollar mark in about two weeks, The Super Mario Bros. Movie took about 18 days to reach the milestone. It is important to note that Barbie's earnings at the box office will only increase as it is still running in theaters.

Both Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are the two biggest hits of 2023 as of this writing.

Barbie creates history as it reaches the $1 Billion mark in 17 days

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Image via WB)

On the 14th day of its release, the Margot Robbie-starrer crossed the $400 Million stateside mark, as per Deadline. In the first week of August, the movie pulled large crowds even on the non-holiday Monday and Tuesday, earning $15 Million and $15.25 Million respectively. The film has now crossed the $1 Billion mark, making Greta Gerwig the first solo female filmmaker to helm a billion-dollar blockbuster.

While several other women have directed billion-dollar movies, they were co-directed by males. Some examples include Captain Marvel, which grossed $1.1 Billion and was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the Frozen movies, which were helmed by Jennifer Lee with Chris Buck.

Here's to our incredible Barbies and Kens from all around the world for making our Barbie dreams come true. We're excited to share that #BarbieTheMovie has hit $1 Billion at the Global Box Office.

The film reaching the billion-dollar milestone in about 17 days also toppled the 19-day record held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. With a $155 Million opening weekend collection, the Barbie movie remains in the No.1 position since its release on July 21, 2023.

The star cast of the film includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the first movie in 2023 to cross the $1 Billion mark

Mario Brothers gave us the first Billion-dollar movie of 2023 (Image via Illumination)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie jointly produced by Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures was released in April this year and raced to the billion-dollar mark in less than 20 days. While it is aimed at young children and their families, the animated movie holds the top position in 2023 as of this writing, as it has earned $1.35 Billion worldwide, as per IMDb.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also the first animated movie to cross this milestone in 2023. It has performed better than popular releases like Minions: The Rise of Gru and Spider-Man: Far From Home and earned $377.5 Million during its opening weekend, as per Deadline.

The storyline was engaging and easy to follow, the characters were all likeable (even Bowser!) and had their own depth which added to the story,… pic.twitter.com/JTvmqhpine I watched The Super Mario Bros. Movie last night and I really enjoyed it, it's soo good! I didn't expect to like it as much as I did.The storyline was engaging and easy to follow, the characters were all likeable (even Bowser!) and had their own depth which added to the story,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Based on the Mario video games franchise, the movie follows plumber brothers Mario and Luigi as they go on adventures and face challenges in an alternate world. The impressive voice cast for the movie includes Jack Black, Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, and Seth Rogen.

#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/4xvR0t5Q0V BARBIE is the second movie of 2023 to gross 1 billion dollars worldwide in the box office after The Super Mario Bros movie.

Both Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are running in theatres worldwide.