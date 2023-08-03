Greta Gerwig is undoubtedly one of the most influential directors of this era. Her 2023 fantasy comedy Barbie is not just being adored by fans and critics but has also become the highest-grossing film to be made by a woman. Created with a budget of $128 to $145 million, it has managed to surpass $800 million in collections worldwide with ease.

It's hard to say if Gerwig is up there with directors like Céline Sciamma, Sofia Coppola, Chloé Zhao, and the rest, but from the reactions of fans online, it is certain that a sequel is wholeheartedly expected. However, for the time being, there is no confirmation if Barbie 2 will happen, but news is expected soon.

Meanwhile, netizens are celebrating the movie's commercial success on social media with one overjoyed fan saying that they trusted the director's vision.

Greta Gerwig makes history as Barbie sets new record

Greta Gerwig has not only set a new record for women in showbiz, her new film has even become the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. It is only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, fans suspect that there is a huge chance the Margot Robbie starrer will beat them both.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Greta Gerwig was asked if her childhood and upbringing played a part in her filmmaking journey. She agreed with the interviewer, sharing more details about the same.

"Honestly, it’s something that’s been somewhat hidden from me in the making of them, because on the surface they look so different. But now that I’m through this one, I can see that they’re all circling this idea. [Laughs.] You’re interested in what you’re interested in, and I’m interested in women."

She continued,

"But I also think—and this sounds kind of silly—one of my obsessions, as it were, is that I truly kind of can’t believe that we live in linear time. [Laughs.] It’s a shocker. Obviously, when you have a kid, you’re extremely connected to that, but you can be connected to it within your life as well."

Fans are ecstatic with Barbie's success and legacy it promises to leave behind. Check out how they reacted to the news on a post shared by Discussing Film.

From the reactions, it is clear that fans are impressed with Barbie's box office success. Some said that it is even better than Oppenheimer and deserves much more than it has earned so far.

One fan called it a massive win for all parties while another is expecting the film to earn a whooping billion dollars soon. Greta Gerwig is currently writing a new film, titled Snow White, that will be released in 2024.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. It was released on July 21, 2023, worldwide.