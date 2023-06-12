According to Discussing Film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the third-highest-grosser of all time for its producer-distributor Universal Pictures, as far as the worldwide collections are concerned. Moreover, Box Office Mojo reports that for the North America box office haul, the animated adventure film sits at number two, just behind Jurassic World (2015).

Since its release on April 5, 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has nabbed $1.316 billion across the globe. As soon as the pop culture portal made the numbers official, fans went berserk. They took to Twitter to celebrate the movie's achievements, where one user commented that it was “making history” and success "won't stop there."

Before The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Universal’s two highest-grossing films worldwide are reportedly Jurassic World and Furious 7, both 2015 releases. While the sci-fi actioner stands at $1.671 billion, the Vin Diesel-starrer street racing movie’s collection is $1.515 billion.

Interestingly, both Jurassic World and the Mario movie have Chris Pratt in the lead, who recently hinted that an update about the sequel to his blockbuster animated film should be out “soon.”

Twitter fans celebrate The Super Mario Bros. Movie's massive box office success as they anticipate the next installment in the movie franchise

The Numbers stated that since its theatrical premiere in April till June 11, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned $570.2 million in the domestic sector (the United States and Canada), and a $745.7 million grab from other territories has helped it touch a stunning $1.316 billion.

At the North American box office, this is topped only by Jurassic World’s $653.4 million income. Meanwhile, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic Park (1993) round up the top five grossers for Universal. As for the worldwide list, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Fate of the Furious (2017) stand at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The moment Discussing Film disclosed the collection on Twitter, netizens flooded the comments section expressing their elation. While one user remarked that a “Nintendo Cinematic Universe or NCU” is incoming, another hoped for an early sequel.

For those unversed, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting more films with the parent video game developer Nintendo confirming the same in April. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that given Hollywood is in the middle of writer's strike, it is expected that the discussion for the next installments of the movie franchise will be done after the negotiations are complete.

“We’re in the midst of this writers’ strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons. I really do support the Writers Guild of America and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it’ll be time to start talking about what’s next for that.”

For now, the Marvel star is set to star in Garfield (2024) and Netflix’s The Electric State, which will be helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently running in theaters.

