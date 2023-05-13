3 things to know about Dwayne Johnson X Vin Diesel's alleged feud amid Fast X return reports

Dwayne Johnson is finally returning to the Fast and Furious franchise. The Wrap recently reported that Johnson made an appearance in the post-credit scenes of the upcoming Fast X.

This is huge and shocking, as Dwayne Johnson was adamant about not returning to the franchise in the future. The avtor last appeared in The Fate of the Furious in 2017. However, in November 2021, in a heartfelt gesture, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to end the feud and ask Johnson to reprise his role.

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

He continued:

"I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

However, a month later, Dwayne Johnson told CNN that he found Diesel manipulative. The actor said:

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is pretty well documented. However, among Fast X's return reports, many fans are curious to know more about the duo and their rivalry.

Dwayne Johnson X Vin Diesel: 3 facts about the feud

1) Vin Diesel started a punch-counting system to make sure that he never lost any fights

According to Wall Street Journal, in 2019, Vin Diesel devised a suggestion for the Fast and Furious movies where there will be a numerical system involved in keeping a tally of the punches, roundhouse kicks, bodyslam, and head butts. This was apparently done to make sure he never lost a fighting scene and always came on top.

However, producers quickly rejected the idea as it was deemed too complicated to count every move. Rumors suggested that he even employed his sister to keep a count of punches during the fight scenes. According to Wall Street Journal reports, Dwayne Johnson was against the idea and wanted everyone to be hit equally. So, the speculation is that this might have been the starting point of all the feuds.

2) Dwayne Johnson allegedly called Vin Diesel “Candy a*s” and “Chicken s*it”

One of the social media posts that started the Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson drama was Dwayne Johnson calling his costar “candy a*s” and “chicken s*it” online. In 2006, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and wrote (obtained via US Weekly):

"Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s—t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, the actor opened up by saying that although he did not regret saying what he did, he does regret doing it publicly over social media:

“It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough… [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullsh*t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day. I meant what I said”

While Johnson did not explicity mention Diesel's name, it was presumed largely by fans that he was talking about Diesel.

3) Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson probably did not film Fate of the Furious together

The Fate of the Furious happened when the drama between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson was at its peak. Despite the importance the characters of Luke Hobbs and Dom Toretto held in the franchise and especially in the film, they did not appear in a single frame together. Although they appeared in one scene, according to Screenrant, it was done by post-production mechanics and editing.

Diesel also allegedly used his power as a producer to cut off an important Hobbs scene that went well with the test audience. This added to the fuel. Although later Diesel wanted to smooth things over, Johnson did not budge, and that was the last Fast and Furious movie he was ever seen in except for a spin-off.

Both Johnson and Diesel are fan favorites, and viewers only hope that both of them will put their differences aside to finish the Fast and Furious franchise with a bang.

