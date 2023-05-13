"I was firm yet cordial with my words": Dwayne Johnson confirmed he told Vin Diesel there was "no chance" he'd return to Fast X

Almost the entire main cast from the Fast & Furious franchise are set to reprise their roles in Fast X, releasing on May 19. Unfortunately, one significant member of the franchise won't be joining the upcoming film, and that is the very famous Dwayne Johnson.

The actor's absence in the film has certainly caused waves in the industry, with many attributing the absence to his very public feud with Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel. The latter took to Instagram to address the actor's apparent absence in the film and how he wants him back.

In a recent interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson spoke about the matter for the first time. Upon being asked whether he was surprised by Vin Diesel's post, he said:

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise.

He further said:

"I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

Dwayne Johnson called out Vin Diesel's "manipulation" ahead of Fast X release

While asking Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise, Vin Diesel brought up his own children in the post as well as his late co-star, Paul Walker. However, this attracted a lot of negativity from the online community, and since then fans have speculated that the two actors aren't on good terms.

Dwayne highlighted this in his CNN interview as well, saying:

"Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

Despite the differences between the actors, Johnson wished luck to his co-stars and said:

"Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

However, Dwayne Johnson will still make an appearance in Fast X in the post-credits scene, as reported by TheWrap.

Fast X synopsis and cast

Fast X also known as Fast and Furious 10, is all set to premiere in theatres on Friday, May 19, 2023. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier with screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau.

The highly anticipated film will see the original cast of the franchise, which includes the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Rita Moreno.

The official synopsis of Fast X reads:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

Fast X will be the tenth installment of the eleven film franchise. Fast X Part 2 will release sometime in 2025.

Poll : 0 votes