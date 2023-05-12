"Using his death to milk as much as they can": Paul Walker's daughter Meadow's Fast X cameo faces intense backlash online

With Fast X, the Fast and Furious universe continues to grow as it currently has a number of films under its belt. Despite the franchise having several fans worldwide, it recently faced criticism for its forced storylines and infinite sequels. The film was once led by Paul Walker and Vin Diesel and fans believed that those were some of the most memorable action films of the time. However, with Walker's untimely death, most assumed that the series would conclude, as was hinted in the seventh installment of the film.

That being said, things worked out quite differently and in the end, the franchise continued to increase despite facing severe criticism from viewers. After posters and trailers of Fast X faced some severe backlash, the film has come under the radar once more for Meadow Walker's cameo.

Fans commented on an Instagram post shared by Pubity and the Daily Loud that posted a picture of Meadow with the text that she was honoring her dad in the film. One person even said that the franchise was "using his (Walker's) death to milk as much as they can" for the franchise.

How are fans reacting to Meadow Walker's appearance in Fast X?

Another post from Entertainment Tonight on Instagram became the hotbed of discussion when the announcement of Meadow Walker's cameo was posted by. Many comments sprung up about the film's repeated usage of Paul Walker's legacy.

Not all the reactions were bad, however, with many commenting on how excited they are to see Paul Walker's daughter in the upcoming Fast & Furious film.

Fast X is the tenth installment in the franchise. It is directed by Louis Leterrier from a screenplay by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, and a story by Mazeau, Lin, and Zach Dean. It is supposed to be the penultimate film in the Fast and Furious universe.

The ensemble cast comprises names like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster. It also has stars like John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Vin Diesel.

Fast X will premiere in theatres on May 19, 2023.

