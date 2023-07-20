Who is American Ferrera? Meet the actress who plays Gloria in Barbie

American Ferrera, the actress known for her stellar performances in the Hollywood landscape, will be taking up the role of Gloria in the highly anticipated movie Barbie, slated for release on July 21, 2023. She exudes perfection and authenticity in her movies, which has landed her an extraordinary career that spans various genres coupled with appreciation. The addition of Ferrera to the upcoming movie will be a treat for viewers.

Ferrera has flourished as a prolific actress in the film realm and has been delivering unmatched progress. Known for her roles in shows like Superstore and Ugly Betty, what sets her apart as an actress is her skill of fully embodying her characters, which makes each role unforgettable and unique.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the upcoming movie, Barbie will depict Ferrera's portrayal of Gloria that will showcase another remarkable performance in her two-decades long impressive career.

Barbie actress American Ferrera made her feature film debut in 2002

America Ferrera, born in Los Angeles, California, on April 18, 1984, is a known American actress who has made notable contributions to both the film and television industries. She made her feature film debut in 2002 with the award winning movie Real Women Have Curves, which received praise and acknowledgment from critics.

Ferrera made a startling entry into television in 2006 with the role of Betty Suarez in the TV show Ugly Betty. Her portrayal of the character, a woman grappling with fashion problems but with plenty of smarts and determination, earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy TV Series in 2007. Besides that, she made history as the first Latina woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

She elongated the length and breadth of her career with remarkable roles in the series Superstore as Amy Sosa, released in 2015. Her extraordinary performance was lauded by critics and fans alike, and the movie was lauded with "Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing" by Motion Pictures and was a nominee for Critics Choice Awards under the category of "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series".

Glancing at America Ferrera's career, fans can witness that she consistently selects roles that push her envelope as an actress and resonate with viewers. Her upcoming reprisal of Gloria in the film is a testament to this. Fans from all over the world await her stellar performance in this role, which highlights Ferrera's adaptability and talent for bringing a range of characters to life.

During an interview with Screenrant, Ferrera spoke about the vision Greta Gerwig possessed, gave insights about the movie's new direction, and mentioned:

"I mean, everything. When I think about all the different versions of this movie that could have been, and how many times you could watch a movie and go, "Oh, that was a missed opportunity," or "Why didn't they take a risk?"

She added:

"My first thought when I finished reading the script was, "There's no way they're gonna let them make this movie. How are they going to let them make this?"

Barbie cast and plot insights

The forthcoming fantasy film by Greta Gerwig will feature a seasoned cast that includes Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel, Simu Liu as Ken #2, America Ferrera as Gloria, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa as Ken #4, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, and many more who will further enrich the narrative.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb, reads:

"Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence."

Barbie is slated for its theatrical release on July 21, 2023.