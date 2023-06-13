Chris Pratt shares update on The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

Chris Pratt starred as Mario in the 2023 computer-animated adventure film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Even though the film is still in theatres, Pratt has now confirmed that its sequel will be announced soon. However, the process has reportedly been halted due to the ongoing writers' strike:

"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons. I really do support the WGA and our writers," the actor said in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

He continued:

"When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

So far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was produced with a $100 million budget, has managed to bag $1.3 billion worldwide, as per ET Canada. It has set several box office records, earning itself the distinction of becoming the film with the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game.

It is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time.

"Truly multigenerational around the world": What Chris Pratt said about The Super Mario Bros. Movie

As mentioned before, Chris Pratt recently spoke to ET and revealed that the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in its early stages. He said that news about the upcoming film would be announced soon.

He then expressed his gratitude for the love and support that he and The Super Mario Bros. Movie has received from fans and critics around the world. He added that he found it difficult to believe that he was a part of the project:

"We're so grateful for the support, though. [It's] really shocking to me how successful that movie's been. I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it's truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario... It's a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, God, I can't believe I'm part of it," he said

The actor has recently been busy promoting watches and was part of the Panerai Global Flagship Boutique opening in New York City.

"I started collecting watches with, actually, a Panerai that was given to me as a gift... That kind of started my love affair with watches and I started collecting. [I'm] the guy that didn't even know what Panerai was 10 years ago, but now I'm a collector and I'm getting invited to the opening, so life is good."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie fan response and cast list

The film has been very well received by fans all over the world, who have praised it for its wholesome story and brilliant animation. Every voice actor has done a stellar job and the music by Brian Tyler has also received favourable reviews.

Alongside Pratt, the movie also features Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in the USA on April 5, 2023, and its total runtime is 92 minutes.

