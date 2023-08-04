"Moral of the story: listen to Margot Robbie"- Fans celebrate as Barbie approaches the $1 Billion mark

It was not long ago when there were still many doubting the ambitious Greta Gerwig project, Barbie, but it has effectively accomplished everything it set out to achieve with the film still running in theaters.

After great critical acclaim and exceptional box office numbers, Barbie is now edging close to the famed $1 Billion mark, which could make it one of the biggest hits of all time.

Margot Robbie (who plays the titular Barbie) had this in mind when she pitched the idea to WB executives, saying that it could be a billion-dollar movie. It seems that she was right, and apart from gaining praise from viewers and critics all around, the film is now also set for a historic box-office run.

In an interview with Collider, Robbie talked about how she knew the film would earn $1 billion.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director.....And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!" she said.

Certainly, few thought it would actually happen, but it has, and now fans are more than happy that the film made it this far. Following the announcement, many fans expressed their joy at the news and celebrated Barbie and Margot Robbie.

Barbie sails past the $800 million mark as fans prepare for a billion-dollar blockbuster

It is always hard for any film to touch the threshold of a billion, let alone an ambitious project like Barbie, which does not compromise on quality or storytelling.

With some exceptional marketing and raving reviews, the Greta Gerwig film generated enough momentum to earn $800 million in just a couple of weeks. With another weekend approaching, experts are predicting that the film will indeed go above and beyond a billion.

The Barbenheimer trend, which pitted this Greta Gerwig film against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, was also one of the major reasons for the box-office success.

Oppenheimer also managed to earn quite a bit at the box office, making it a standout success as well.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are now playing in theaters.