Barbie smashes Dark Knight’s long-standing box office record after first week

The highly anticipated passion project by Greta Gerwig, Barbie, made its arrival in theaters across the globe on July 21, 2023. Since then, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has received rave reviews from critics and the audience alike. The movie has also managed to smash several box office records as a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, including the fifteen-year-old Monday box office record of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

As reported by Deadline, the popping pink feminist comedy, Barbie, collected a whopping $26.1 million in Canada and the US box office, on its opening week's Monday, July 24, 2023. This broke the long-holding record of the Batman sequel, The Dark Knight, which had earned $24.6 million in total on the Monday, after its theatrical release.

Apart from that, Gerwig's movie also earned a total of $162,022,044 on its opening day at the domestic box office as per Box Office Mojo. With these numbers, it surpassed Christopher Nolan's epic biographical drama and one part of the iconic “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, Oppenheimer. Nolan's film collected $82,455,420 in total at its domestic box office on its opening day.

Barbie has proven to be a massive success for Warner Bros. Pictures, earning $287,402,851 domestically till now

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has given an impressive performance at the box office in its opening week. The film has broken the long-holding Monday box office record of WB's The Dark Knight by earning $26.1 million in the US and Canada. However, that's not all as the film even left the Cillian Murphy starrer and Nolan's latest project Oppenheimer far behind, on the basis of the opening week box office records.

According to Box Office Mojo, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie has garnered a total of $287,402,851 at its domestic box office till now. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has domestically collected a total of $141,260,430 till now. At the international box office, Gerwig's movie has earned $291,400,000 collectively, while Nolan's movie has collected $112,122,258 in total till now, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Thus, Barbie is currently winning at the box-office battle with a total earning of $578,802,851, while Oppenheimer's total collection till now remains $253,382,688. It will be quite intriguing for fans of both movies to see the end result of the final box office countdown.

Barbie Movie @barbiethemovie : barbie-themovie.com pic.twitter.com/uEHlB4tuwN It’s the BEST DAY EVER! 🤩 #BarbieTheMovie is NOW PLAYING only in theaters! Grab your Barbies and Kens, and cruise over to the big screen now

The Greta Gerwig comedy has been showered with praise from viewers and critics all over the world. However, a number of conservative celebrities, like Ben Shapiro and Piers Morgan have expressed their negative opinion about the movie for its hyper-feminist messaging. While, Shapiro has released a video of himself ranting about what is wrong with the movie, in an op-ed Morgan has written:

"If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy,’ and depicting all things feminist as toxic bulls***, I wouldn’t just be cancelled, I’d be executed,"

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the movie's director Gerwig has responded to the negative responses.

"Certainly, there’s a lot of passion,...My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men....I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people," Gerwig said.

Despite the diss from a handful of celebrities, the movie seems to be doing amazing at the box office, as seen in both the domestic and international box office records.

The film is still playing in theaters and still has fans flocking to go watch it.