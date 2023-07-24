"Villain in the first Toy Story movie": Ben Shapiro gets savagely trolled online for burning Barbies in a scathing review

Conservative political commentator and columnist Ben Shapiro went to see the movie Barbie in what appeared to be against his will and he hated it so much that he took to his YouTube channel and posted a 43-minute-long video review full of complaints. Not only that but he also set fire to Barbie dolls and movie tickets in protest.

Unfortunately for Ben Shapiro, the internet did not agree with his hate review of Barbie and instead savagely trolled him. One user even commented on Twitter:

Prior to posting the YouTube review, Ben Shapiro also took to Twitter to say that he was forced to watch Barbie in the theatres and will soon post a scathing review of the same. His tweet read:

Ben Shapiro @benshapiro My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen. My full review of this flaming garbage heap of a film will be out on my YouTube channel tomorrow at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/Lptha0p3qx

This immediately earned him a wave of criticism online.

“Ben Shapiro went to go hate watch the Barbie movie dressed exactly like Ken lmao”: Columnist faces severe backlash online

The title of the YouTube video sharing the review of the film Barbie was “Ben Shapiro DESTROYS The Barbie Movie For 43 Minutes.”

The columnist began his review by openly stating his critical thoughts about the film Barbie indirectly hinting it may be the “worst blockbuster” of 2023, while simultaneously saying that Oppenheimer may have been the “best.”

“I am gonna give the review of the Barbie movie in the most Oppenheimer fashion.”

Following this, he is seen tossing a pair of Barbie and Ken dolls into a trash can already full of more such dolls and lighting them on fire with a matchstick. He then goes to on reveal his general thoughts about the movie and went on record to say:

“It is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen on every possible level.”

He then quickly dives on to a bulk of his criticisms that he shows is a notepad full and deems “pages and pages of notes” about what is wrong with the movie. He also expressed his dismay at the audience which according to him was full of “youngish and middle-aged moms” with their “six, seven and eight-year-old girls.”

He protested how the target audience of the film cannot be young kids as some of the parts of the film were too mature for them. He then referred to a landmark Supreme Court case, a scene that includes s*xual innuendos and Barbie’s existential contemplation of death – something that Ben Shapiro claimed as unsuitable for the young audience.

He also continued by sharing his distaste about the transgender Barbie and its claim that the real world is ruled by patriarchy. He then goes on to slam the women-centric cast and crew of the movie starting with its director Greta Gerwig and saying how she is “making a good living off of it.”

He also said how upset he was at the portrayal of Ken which according to him was “annoying and ridiculous.”

Finally, after a long criticism of Barbie and almost nothing about Oppenheimer, Ben Shapiro wraps up by saying:

“Well, folks, wasting two hours of my precious time, two hours I will never get back, two hours around my deathbed I will wish that I had not spent that time doing. It makes me viscerally angry.”

But social media users did not seem to appreciate Ben Shapiro’s hate review of Barbie and grabbed the opportunity to slam him.

While some were quick to point out that he showed up at the movie wearing an outfit identical to the one Ryan Gosling’s Ken wears in the musical, others troll him for purchasing so much Barbie merchandise just to burn them, stating that his apparent rage was ridiculous.

Here is some of the backlash Ben Shapiro earned online.

Matt Binder @MattBinder it was just pointed out to me that Ben Shapiro went to go hate watch the Barbie movie dressed exactly like Ken lmao pic.twitter.com/Cek4xVz3Sn " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Cek4xVz3Sn

Harry Sisson @harryjsisson



It’s…pathetic. Ben Shapiro is a 40 year old man who’s so upset over a kids movie about Barbie dolls that he made a 43 minute review.It’s…pathetic. pic.twitter.com/8RF0nqbAu0

Ben Shapiro is not only a conservative political commentator and columnist but also a writer, media personality, attorney, and businessman. The 39-year-old is best known for The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily political podcast and live radio show.

Over the years, he has written columns for the likes of Creators Syndicate, Newsweek, and Ami Magazine while also serving as an honorary editor for The Daily Wire.

The Los Angeles native has also written nearly a dozen books, including The Authoritarian Moment (2021), The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great (2019), and True Allegiance (2017) among others.