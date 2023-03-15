What did Ben Shapiro say about Everything Everywhere all at once? Commentator trolled over failed screenwriter career 

Ben Shapiro did not hold back his opinion on this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. It seems like the conservative political commentator was not a fan of the movie. Netizens have since taken to social media to troll him over his movie criticism.

The 39 year old took to his Twitter account and told his 5.5 million followers that the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed movie was “meh.” Ben Shapiro said in a tweet:

“In five years, nobody will watch “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The movie is meh. It is overlong (2 hrs 19 min!), confused, and generally bizarre. In fact, nobody has watched a single best picture winner five years later since 2007’s “No Country For Old Men.”

Twitter user @AbeGoldfarb responded to Shapiro’s tweet by pointing out the latter’s failed screenwriting career. They said:

“Everything about Ben Shapiro starts to make sense when you find out he failed as a screenwriter.”

For those unversed, Ben Shapiro could have had a career in screenwriting for television series. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he spoke with several television executives about liberalism in the entertainment industry. That was when he met producer Lenny Goldberg, the head of programming for ABC. Shapiro was asked to write a pilot episode for a show set at Harvard Law School. However, he was quickly “blacklisted” from the industry due to his political views.

Netizens react to Ben Shapiro’s views on Everything Everywhere All at Once

Internet users did not entertain Ben Shapiro’s views on the multi-award winning movie. Netizens trolled the political commentator relentlessly. Others also wrote about how they were watching several long Oscar-winning movies, including Forrest Gump, Titanic and Gladiator amongst others. A few reactions to his comments read:

Bob Q! @RobotJQ @AbeGoldfarb someone needs to do a study on the entertainment industry failure to right wing grifter pipeline. It's a lot of people. Like a LOT. @AbeGoldfarb someone needs to do a study on the entertainment industry failure to right wing grifter pipeline. It's a lot of people. Like a LOT.

Eddie from NYC @Eddie_NYC @AbeGoldfarb A lot of these right wing guys are failed creatives. Look at catturd, failed would-be rock star. @AbeGoldfarb A lot of these right wing guys are failed creatives. Look at catturd, failed would-be rock star.

Reverend Doktor Doctor Phill @RevDrDrPhill @AbeGoldfarb I have a morbid curiosity to find out what movies he actually does like but something tells me that's an itch I shouldn't scratch @AbeGoldfarb I have a morbid curiosity to find out what movies he actually does like but something tells me that's an itch I shouldn't scratch

She Studies Under Sappho @studieswsappho @AbeGoldfarb Maybe he would have been a better screenwriter if he understood a single piece of media he has ever watched @AbeGoldfarb Maybe he would have been a better screenwriter if he understood a single piece of media he has ever watched

Nic @NicYarbro @AbeGoldfarb @TheTyJager Coming from the guy who loved the uncut Batman V Superman movie. @AbeGoldfarb @TheTyJager Coming from the guy who loved the uncut Batman V Superman movie.

Andrew Worby @AndrewWorby25 @AbeGoldfarb These guys just have to be controversial. If the film hadn't done well he'd probably be praising it. @AbeGoldfarb These guys just have to be controversial. If the film hadn't done well he'd probably be praising it.

R.M. 🇨🇦🖖 @GreatestUncle42 @AbeGoldfarb He's managed to make a living out of being envious of everyone else's success in fields where he's failed. @AbeGoldfarb He's managed to make a living out of being envious of everyone else's success in fields where he's failed.

Ben Shapiro criticizes Glass Onion

This is not the first time the podcast host has critically reviewed a popular movie. While speaking about Glass Onion, he criticized Ed Norton’s portrayal of an Elon Musk-esque character. Shapiro said:

“Rian Johnson’s politics is as lazy as his writing. His take on the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad and stupid man and that anyone who likes him- in media, politics, or tech- is being paid off by him.”

Shapiro also roasted HBO’s The Last of Us for the lack of zombies in the fan-favorite show.

The political commentator has a niche list of television shows that he has applauded. Unsurprisingly, each of them has a conservative message to put across. The series that topped the list included action thriller 24 by Keifer Sutherland. A few other series included Lost, Magnum PI and Walker Texas Ranger.

Comedy series on Shapiro’s list included South Park, King of the Hill, The Cosby Show, The Waltons, Leave it to Beaver and the inoffensive popular series Everybody Loves Raymond.

In other news, Shapiro accused Prince Harry of being arrogant and self-delusional on TalkTV alongside Piers Morgan. Speaking about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cost UK citizens £300,000 of their taxpayer money, Shapiro stated that the Sussex couple “are quite terrible.”

